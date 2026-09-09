NIPS Kolkata Hosts Culinary Leader Chef Nimish Bhatia for Student Interaction on Careers, Skills and Industry Trends

PNN

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 9: NIPS Institute of Hotel Management, Kolkata, recently hosted an industry interaction with culinary professional Chef Nimish Bhatia, who engaged with hospitality students on career development, professional discipline, continuous learning and the evolving opportunities within the culinary and hospitality sector.

During the interaction, Chef Bhatia shared insights from his professional experience spanning more than three decades and discussed the importance of building strong fundamentals before entering the industry. Addressing students preparing for careers in hospitality, he emphasised the value of hard work, patience and continuous learning, while encouraging them to remain curious and develop their skills through practical experience. He also advised students to avoid shortcuts in their professional journey and focus on consistently improving their knowledge and capabilities.

The session provided students with an opportunity to understand the practical realities of working in professional kitchens and the wider hospitality industry. Chef Bhatia discussed how culinary professionals can build careers not only through kitchen operations but also across areas such as food and beverage management, restaurant development, entrepreneurship, consulting and other hospitality-related roles.

Chef Bhatia began his culinary career in 1989 and has since worked across senior culinary and food-and-beverage leadership roles before expanding his professional activities into entrepreneurship, restaurant creation and international culinary ventures. His work has involved combining Indian flavours and culinary traditions with contemporary approaches across different formats and markets.

Speaking about the fundamentals of cooking and the importance of understanding ingredients, Chef Bhatia shared his perspective that "Great food makes history" and described "Mother Nature" as the best chef. His interaction with students focused on the importance of respecting ingredients, understanding their characteristics and developing the skills required to create quality food while maintaining the essence of Indian culinary traditions.

Chef Bhatia also spoke about the importance of staying connected with one's roots while adapting to changing consumer preferences and global culinary trends. According to him, professional growth in the hospitality sector requires a combination of technical knowledge, creativity, discipline and the willingness to continue learning throughout one's career.

His professional work has also received recognition internationally. In 2026, he was named among the Gold Medallists of Ambassadors of Taste for the Global Gastronomy, recognising his contribution to culinary excellence and efforts connected with Indian cuisine on an international platform.

The interaction was organised as part of NIPS Institute of Hotel Management's ongoing efforts to provide students with greater exposure to industry professionals and practical perspectives on hospitality careers. The institute regularly facilitates interactions between students and experienced professionals from the hospitality sector to help bridge the gap between classroom learning and industry requirements.

According to Dr. Vivek Pathak, Founder Director, NIPS Institute of Hotel Management, interactions with experienced professionals give students an opportunity to understand the expectations and challenges associated with the hospitality industry.

"Students need exposure to both academic learning and real industry experiences. Interactions with professionals who have spent years working in the hospitality sector help students understand the importance of discipline, practical skills and continuous learning. Such sessions also allow them to explore the different career opportunities available to them after completing their education," said Dr. Pathak.

The session also highlighted the changing nature of hospitality careers and the growing need for professionals who can combine technical expertise with communication, leadership, creativity and adaptability. For students at the institute, the interaction offered an opportunity to discuss professional expectations and gain insights into the skills that can support long-term career development.

NIPS Institute of Hotel Management, Kolkata, has been working to connect hospitality education with industry exposure through academic programmes, practical training and interactions with professionals from different areas of the sector. The institute's industry-focused initiatives aim to help students gain a broader understanding of hospitality operations and prepare them for professional opportunities in India and overseas.

The interaction with Chef Nimish Bhatia concluded with an emphasis on the importance of learning the fundamentals, gaining practical exposure and approaching a culinary career with patience and discipline. For students preparing to enter the hospitality industry, the session provided insights into the professional journey of a culinary leader while reinforcing the importance of skills, experience and continuous learning in building a sustainable career.

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