Nitte DU among Top 400 Universities in Times Higher Education Global Impact Rankings

SMPL

New Delhi [India], June 15: Nitte (Deemed to be University) has been ranked in the Top 400 of the world's Universities in the 2024 edition of Times Higher Education Impact Rankings released on 12th June 2024. The university is ranked among the Top 100 in the world in two sustainable development goals i.e., ranked 66th in the category of Life Below Water & 79th in Gender Equality. It is placed in the Top 200 in the categories of Good Health & Well Being & Partnership for Goals. Amongst universities of India, Nitte is placed 1st in the category of Life Below Water and 3rd in the category of Gender Equality. Overall, it is among the Top 10 universities in India in this ranking framework.

This ranking assesses Universities for their social impact based on the Sustainable Development Goals adopted by all member states of the United Nations Organization (UNO) in 2015. These goals provide a framework to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all. The Times Higher Education Impact Rankings use this unique framework for recognizing the efforts of universities towards achieving these goals. The rankings assess the efforts of universities towards sustainable development through teaching, research, outreach and partnerships in 17 different domains. The Times Higher Education group is an international organization which publishes one of the most influential World University Rankings.

Under the leadership of Chancellor N.Vinaya Hegde, the University has taken several initiatives for creating awareness, educating students, extending support to the community, directing research and advocating action toward sustainable development. These efforts have received recognition in these unique rankings.

Nitte (Deemed to be University) is also ranked 65th in NIRF 2023 and is graded "A+" by NAAC.

To know more, visit: https://nitte.edu.in/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)