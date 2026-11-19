BusinessWire India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 19: Niva Bupa Health Insurance, in association with Bupa Global, today announced the launch of Meridian, a flagship International Private Medical Insurance (IPMI) offering designed for globally mobile professionals, business leaders, CXOs, NRIs and internationally connected families who seek comprehensive healthcare protection and access to the best medical expertise, wherever they are in the world.

As professional and personal lives increasingly transcend geographical boundaries, Meridian is designed to offer customers the flexibility and confidence to access quality healthcare across the world. The servicing and claims handling for Meridian customers will bring together the strengths of Niva Bupa, Bupa Global and Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS) to deliver a seamless international experience. Niva Bupa will manage the claims handling in India. Outside India, excluding the US, it will be managed by Bupa Global, while in the US, claims management will be facilitated by Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS), a national federation of 33 independent, locally operated health insurance companies that collectively provide coverage to more than 115 million Americans.

Recognising that globally mobile customers require more than just comprehensive health insurance coverage, Meridian places equal emphasis on delivering a seamless and personalised experience. Every customer will have access to a dedicated 24x7 Concierge Desk, serving as a single point of contact throughout the year. Offering assistance tailored to individual needs, the concierge service will help customers navigate their healthcare journey with convenience, continuity and peace of mind, whether they are in India or overseas.

Built around the philosophy of 'Healthcare without Borders', the product brings together an extensive international healthcare network through partnerships with market-leading specialists across Asia, Europe, the Middle East, South-East Asia and Australia, Africa, and North and South America. This gives customers access to a wide global healthcare network, enabling them to seek medical consultations and treatment across geographies.

Comprehensive healthcare protection, wherever life takes you

Meridian has been designed to go beyond conventional hospitalisation coverage, offering a comprehensive suite of benefits that address customers' healthcare needs across prevention, diagnosis, treatment and recovery.

Some of the key benefits include:

- Global OPD Coverage: Access to outpatient consultations across the world, with cashless facilities across premier international networks and a simple reimbursement process elsewhere, enabling customers to seek medical advice and consultations across geographies.

- Advanced Modern Treatment: Coverage for innovative and advanced treatment procedures when medically necessary, administered by a certified specialist and approved in the country of treatment.

- Consumables Cover: Coverage for medical consumables used during hospitalisation, helping reduce out-of-pocket expenses for customers.

- Genomic Screening: Access to advanced diagnostics and genomic screening to identify genetic vulnerabilities and potential critical health risks early, empowering customers to make informed decisions about their long-term health and wellness.

- Maternity and Newborn Care: A comprehensive benefit included in the base plan itself, covering maternity expenses as well as newborn care, including Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) requirements, internationally.

The product also offers several additional benefits, including:

- Prosthetics Cover: Coverage for medically necessary prosthetic devices and artificial limbs following illness, injury or surgery, helping restore mobility and independence.

- International Travel Cover: Financial protection against major travel disruptions, medical emergencies and unforeseen itinerary changes, whether travelling for business or leisure.

- Dental Treatment Cover: Coverage for up to two dental check-ups annually, along with preventive, routine and orthodontic treatments, after a 12-month waiting period, supporting long-term oral health.

Meridian will be available in five variants - Major Medical, Select, Premier, Elite and Ultimate - offering customers the flexibility to choose coverage based on their individual healthcare requirements and preferences. The top variant, Ultimate, offers an unlimited sum insured, alongside exclusive benefits such as Genetic Cancer Screening, which covers DNA testing for inherited cancer risks, including BRCA1/2, along with pre- and post-test consultations.

With Meridian, Niva Bupa and Bupa Global aim to redefine the international health insurance experience by bringing together extensive global coverage, access to leading medical specialists and personalised, round-the-clock assistance under one integrated proposition. For individuals and families whose lives span countries and continents, Meridian brings the confidence of knowing that quality healthcare is never far away.

Commenting on the launch Nimish Agrawal, Director - Digital Business Unit & CMO, Niva Bupa Health Insurance, said: "Healthcare today is no longer confined by geography. As individuals and families become increasingly global in their outlook, their expectations from health insurance are also evolving-from financial protection against hospitalisation to seamless access to quality healthcare, preventive wellness and personalised support across borders.

With this proposition, we are bringing together a comprehensive suite of benefits designed around these evolving needs. It reflects our commitment to making healthcare more accessible, comprehensive and customer-centric. We aim to offer customers the flexibility to choose the level of international healthcare protection that best aligns with their lives and aspirations."

Nick Brown, Partnerships and Finance Director, Bupa Global said: "Truly comprehensive international healthcare is about much more than being covered when something goes wrong. It means helping people stay well, supporting them through every stage of life and connecting them with high-quality care wherever they are in the world. Meridian brings together Bupa Global's international expertise and Niva Bupa's deep understanding of customers in India, providing globally minded individuals and families with healthcare that can move with them through life."

With the launch of Meridian, Niva Bupa continues to strengthen its focus on customer-centric healthcare solutions that go beyond traditional insurance boundaries. By bringing together comprehensive medical protection, international healthcare access, preventive wellness and differentiated membership experiences, the proposition seeks to address the needs of an increasingly global customer base-helping individuals and families pursue their ambitions with the confidence that their healthcare protection can move with them.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)