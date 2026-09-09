NMIMS School of Business Management Earns a Place Among Financial Times' Top 100 Global Business Schools 2026

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 8: The School of Business Management (SBM) at SVKM's NMIMS University has earned a place among the world's leading business schools in the Financial Times Masters in Management (MiM) Ranking 2026, reinforcing its continued standing among globally recognised institutions for management education.

In the 2026 ranking, NMIMS SBM has been ranked 73rd globally and 10th among Indian institutes featured in the ranking, marking a significant improvement in its global standing. The School has moved up 21 places from 94th in the FT Masters in Management Ranking 2024 to 73rd in 2026.

The latest ranking highlights NMIMS SBM's performance across key indicators of management education and graduate outcomes, particularly career progression, salary growth, employment outcomes and diversity. The 2026 ranking reflects the career progression and professional outcomes of NMIMS SBM's 2023 alumni, providing an important measure of the School's impact on graduates' career journeys.

Among the key highlights, NMIMS SBM has been ranked 29th globally for Career Progress, placing it among the strongest-performing institutions globally on this parameter. The School has recorded a 47.70% increase in alumni salaries, with its weighted salary standing at US$127,988. The ranking also records 100% employment within three months of graduation, based on data covering 92% of the latest graduating class.

Key highlights from the Financial Times Masters in Management Ranking 2026:

- Overall global rank: 73rd

- Rank among Indian institutes: 10th

- Career Progress: 29th globally

- Salary percentage increase: 47.70%

- Weighted salary: US$127,988

- Employment within three months: 100%

- Female Faculty: 58%

- Female Students: 38%

- Women on School's Board: 29%

- Faculty with doctoral qualifications: 91%

- Overall Student Satisfaction: 8.65/10

- ESG and Net-Zero Teaching: 62nd globally

- Carbon Footprint: 73rd globally

The School has also demonstrated strong performance on diversity indicators. Women constitute 58% of the faculty, the highest among the Indian institutes featured in the 2026 ranking, while female students account for 38% of the cohort and women constitute 29% of the School's board.

The ranking further reflects the School's academic strength and student experience, with 91% of faculty holding doctoral qualifications and an overall student satisfaction score of 8.65 out of 10. NMIMS SBM has also been ranked 62nd globally for ESG and Net-Zero Teaching and 73rd globally for Carbon Footprint, reflecting its focus on sustainability and responsible management education.

Prof. Sougata Ray, Vice Chancellor, SVKM's NMIMS University, said , "NMIMS's legacy of over four and a half decades in management education is built on academic excellence, industry relevance and a commitment to preparing future-ready leaders. The continued recognition of NMIMS SBM by the Financial Times reflects this enduring legacy and the collective efforts of our faculty, students and alumni. The School's progress in the 2026 ranking is a testament to its sustained focus on academic rigour, career outcomes and global relevance. We remain committed to building on this foundation and strengthening our global standing in management education."

Dr. Veena Vohra, Dean - Accreditation and Strategic Initiatives, NMIMS SBM, said, "This recognition reflects SBM's sustained focus on academic excellence, global relevance and strong career outcomes. Our progress in the Financial Times ranking reinforces the impact of our strategic initiatives and industry-aligned approach to management education. We remain committed to strengthening our academic ecosystem and global benchmarks. Our focus will continue to be on creating meaningful and lasting outcomes for our students and the industry."

The Financial Times Masters in Management Ranking evaluates leading business schools globally across a range of parameters covering salary outcomes, career progression, employment, value for money, careers services, alumni networks, international exposure, gender diversity, faculty qualifications, ESG and Net-Zero teaching and carbon footprint. The 2026 ranking also captures indicators including salary today, salary percentage increase, employment at three months, career progress, overall satisfaction, international mobility and faculty composition.

The recognition further reinforces NMIMS SBM's focus on combining academic rigour with industry relevance and career-oriented learning. Over the years, the School has continued to evolve its curriculum, pedagogy and industry engagement to equip students with the capabilities required to navigate an increasingly dynamic and interconnected business environment.

The School's 21-place improvement in the global ranking, from 94th in 2024 to 73rd in 2026, reflects its continued progress across key dimensions of management education and graduate outcomes. The latest ranking builds on NMIMS SBM's previous recognition among the Financial Times' global Top 100 Masters in Management institutions.

NMIMS SBM's strong performance in Career Progress, where it ranks 29th globally, further underlines the School's focus on enabling meaningful professional outcomes for its graduates. Alongside this, the School's salary growth, weighted salary and employment outcomes demonstrate the continued relevance of its management education to the evolving needs of industry.

The recognition also builds on NMIMS SBM's previous appearances in the Financial Times ranking. The School was ranked among the global Top 100 in 2022 and subsequently maintained its position in the ranking for three consecutive years, with its 2024 ranking of 94th globally marking its third consecutive year among the Financial Times' Top 100 Masters in Management institutions. NMIMS's official SBM pages currently record the 2024 FT position as 94th and describe it as the School's third consecutive year in the Top 100.

As NMIMS SBM continues to strengthen its academic ecosystem, the recognition underscores its commitment to developing future-ready business leaders through a combination of academic excellence, experiential learning, industry engagement and a strong focus on career outcomes.

About NMIMS School of Business Management

Founded in 1981, the School of Business Management (SBM) at NMIMS Mumbai is a reputed private business school in India, committed to high-quality education and research, social impact creation, and maintaining a strong reputation for consistent, high-quality graduate outcomes. SBM offers a wide range of doctoral and management programmes, including its flagship MBA and specialised MBA programmes in Human Resources, Pharmaceutical Management, Healthcare Management, Business Analytics, and Digital Transformation, along with part-time and executive programmes like the MBA (Part-Time) in Social Entrepreneurship and the MBA (NEx).

Consistently ranked among India's top 10-25 B-schools and top 5 private B-schools across NIRF, Business Today, and The Week's 2025 surveys, SBM holds EQUIS accreditation (awarded in 2024, making it the seventh B-school in India and only the second private institution to receive this distinction), affirming its strong resolve toward academic and research excellence, robust connections with the world of practice, and high-impact social initiatives.

SBM was re-accredited by AACSB in 2023 - the first B-school in Western India to achieve this honour for a second consecutive time - and its flagship MBA programme has featured in the Financial Times Global Masters in Management rankings every year since 2022, placing in the top 100 globally for three consecutive years through 2024.

An enriching learning ecosystem, highly qualified and dedicated faculty, strong industry linkages, and a progressive, illustrious alumni network are the hallmarks of SBM Mumbai's enduring legacy.

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