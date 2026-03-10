No Pause Required. XLRI Opens Admissions for Blended PGDM Programs in Business Management, Human Resource Management, and Finance

PNN

Jameshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], March 10: XLRI - Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur, has opened admissions for the 2026-28 batch of its Blended PGDM programs in Business Management, Human Resource Management, and Finance. The programs are designed for working professionals who seek rigorous management education without interrupting their careers.

Now welcoming its fifth cohort, XLRI Blended Learning has demonstrated that rigorous management education can be delivered to working professionals without dilution. All three programs are AICTE-approved, two-year, master-level qualifications. Live online sessions are held on weekday evenings and weekends, complemented by four one-week campus immersion modules at XLRI Jamshedpur across the duration of the program.

"XLRI Blended Learning is our commitment to carry the XLRI ethos - rigour, values and relevance - into the digital era. Our learners may be remote, but their experience is deeply immersive and academically robust." - Professor Giridhar Ramachandran, Associate Dean, XLRI Blended Learning Programs

Founded in 1949 by the Society of Jesus, XLRI is the first business school of independent India. For over 75 years, the institution has produced leaders across every sector of industry and public life, guided by its mission: For the Greater Good. Its alumni hold senior leadership positions in major global and Indian organisations across finance, consumer goods, technology, and beyond.

Three Programs. One Decision. No Career Break.

XLRI offers three distinct blended PGDM programs, each designed for the specific growth trajectory of a different professional profile. Unlike a single general management curriculum, each program is built around the domain knowledge, career stage, and leadership destination of its target participant.

Blended PGDM - Human Resource Management

Designed for HR professionals seeking to move from operational HR delivery to strategic people leadership. The program covers HR strategy, people analytics, talent management, compensation and rewards, organisational development, labour law, and cross-cultural management. The program prepares participants for senior HR leadership roles and, over the long arc of their career, the CHRO position.

Contact: pgdhrm.xol@xlri.ac.in | xlri.ac.in/online-learning/pgdhrm

Blended PGDM - Finance

Designed for finance professionals seeking to move from technical expertise to strategic financial leadership. The program covers corporate finance, equity valuation, fintech, data science, investment banking, risk management, and sustainability finance, with a Capstone Project and Virtual Summer Internship. The curriculum is mapped to the CFA Program, with at least 70% syllabus coverage, opening pathways to CFA, CFP, and FRM certifications alongside the degree.

Contact: pgdf.xol@xlri.ac.in | xlri.ac.in/online-learning/pgdf

Blended PGDM - Business Management

Designed for professionals across functions seeking to build the cross-functional leadership capability that general management demands. The program covers marketing, finance, operations, HR, strategy, and management information systems, with elective concentrations in Year 2 across Finance, Marketing, Strategy, Operations, and MIS.

Contact: pgdbm.xol@xlri.ac.in | xlri.ac.in/online-learning/pgdbm

Admissions Details - 2026-28 Batch

Admission is through a two-step process: Shortlisting followed by a Personal Interview. Applications are accepted on a rolling basis.

- Duration: 2 Years (6 Terms)

- Delivery: Live Online + 4 One-Week Campus Immersions, XLRI Jamshedpur

- Eligibility: Bachelor's Degree (50%+) and 3+ Years Work Experience

- Session Schedule: Weekday Evenings and Weekends

- Commencement: July 20-25, 2026 - First Campus Immersion, XLRI Jamshedpur

- Application Fee: Rs. 2,000 (one program); Rs. 500 per additional program

Fee Waivers

A fee waiver of Rs. 1 lakh is available for Women, SC/ST, PwD, and Northeast Domicile candidates (applicable to a maximum of two categories). Corporate sponsorship waivers and an academic merit scholarship for top Year 1 performers are also available.

About XLRI - Xavier School of Management

AICTE Approved. Founded in 1949 by the Society of Jesus, XLRI - Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur is the first business school of independent India and one of the country's most respected management institutions. Guided by its mission - For the Greater Good - XLRI combines academic rigour with Jesuit values to produce leaders of integrity and consequence. XLRI Blended Learning extends this tradition to working professionals seeking advanced management education without a career break.

Admissions Enquiries

XLRI - Xavier School of Management, C H Area (E), Jamshedpur - 831001, Jharkhand, India

PGDM (BM): pgdbm.xol@xlri.ac.in | PGDM (HRM): pgdhrm.xol@xlri.ac.in | PGDM (Finance): pgdf.xol@xlri.ac.in

Phone: +91-657-6653239 / 3241 | xlri.ac.in/online-learning

