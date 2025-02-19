NoBroker Brings Its Mega Property Carnival to Pune: A Golden Opportunity for Homebuyers

BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 19: Homebuyers in Pune are in for a special opportunity as NoBroker, India's first proptech unicorn, brings the 2nd edition of its highly anticipated Property Carnival to the city. Scheduled for February 22nd and 23rd, 2025, this two-day event will be held at Novotel, Pune Nagar Road City Infopark, Weikfield IT Citi Infopark, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, from 9 AM to 7 PM.

The NoBroker Property Carnival presents a unique opportunity for home seekers to explore a wide range of residential properties from top developers like Godrej, Dosti, Shapoorji, Esbee, Gulmohar, VTP, Gera, Mahindra, Kolte Patil, Sukhwani Hermosa, Lohia Jain, and Majestique--all under one roof. To add to that, they can avail exclusive benefits and spot offers that make homeownership more rewarding. Attendees can take advantage of exclusive, never-before-seen offers, including:

* Fully furnished apartments with furniture worth Rs. 4 lakh included.

* No GST, leading to additional cost savings.

* 25 years of Golf Membership for select projects.

* 100 gm Silver Coin on spot booking.

* Rs. 25,000 Credit Voucher for additional perks.

* Flexible payment plans: Pay just 10% upfront and the rest in installments till possession.

* Equal payment in four installments for convenience.

Speaking about the event, Saurabh Garg, CBO & Co-founder, NoBroker, said, "At NoBroker, we aim to make homebuying a seamless and rewarding experience. The NoBroker Property Carnival brings together some of the best developers and exclusive offers, helping buyers make well-informed decisions with maximum benefits. With attractive discounts, no hidden charges, and exciting rewards, this event is a must-attend for anyone looking to invest in their dream home."

Attendees will have the opportunity to interact directly with top developers, explore properties firsthand, and secure the best possible deals all at once. Whether you are a first-time buyer or looking to upgrade, the NoBroker Property Carnival ensures a hassle-free, guided homebuying experience with unbeatable discounts and value-added benefits.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)