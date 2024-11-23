NoBroker Hosts 'Property Carnival' in Chennai for Homebuyers

NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 23: NoBroker, India's first proptech unicorn, is bringing an exciting opportunity for homebuyers with the launch of its much-anticipated NoBroker Property Carnival. The event will be held on November 23 and 24, 2024, in Chennai' Hyatt Regency, Annasalai, offering an exclusive platform for potential homeowners to explore a wide range of top-selling and newly launched properties from some of the city's most prominent developers.

With over 15 leading developers participating, the event promises a one-stop shop for homebuyers looking to make informed decisions about their next home. Attendees can expect to see the latest projects from reputed names like Pacifica, VGN, Purvankara, Purva Land, Elephantine, LML, BSCPL, Shriram Properties, KG Builders, DRA, Casagrand, Urbanrise, Adroit, Sameera, VR Foundation, Radiance, and Marutham Group, among others.

End-to-End Home Buying Experience:

NoBroker is committed to providing homebuyers with a seamless and stress-free journey, offering cutting-edge technology solutions at every stage of the home-buying process, from property selection to booking. Attendees can take advantage of the NoBroker Property Carnival's unique on-the-spot offers, including attractive discounts, customized payment plans, and home loan assistance, all under one roof.

Exclusive Offers for Homebuyers:

Buyers attending the carnival will enjoy a host of exclusive benefits, including:

* Up to Rs 2 Lakh in savings on select RERA-approved projects

* Tailor-made payment plans with flexible options

* 20:80 Payment Plans for easy financing

* Subvention offers of up to 6 months

* Zero floor rise charges

* Free gold coins to home buyers

* Discounts upto INR 10 lacs on specific properties, and many more spot offers

* Attractive offers from financing partners for home loans

Saurabh Garg, Co-founder and CEO of NoBroker, said, "The demand for homes in Chennai has never been higher, and homebuyers are more discerning and proactive than ever before. At NoBroker, we understand the importance of helping them find their dream homes. That's why we've partnered with over 15 of Chennai's top developers to bring a wide variety of options under one roof. Whether you're looking for a new launch or a ready-to-move-in property, the Property Carnival offers something for everyone, making this an event unmissable for homebuyers."

Convenience and Technology-Driven Solutions

The NoBroker Property Carnival isn't just about great deals; it's also about leveraging technology to simplify the homebuying process. From browsing projects to booking a property, NoBroker's innovative digital solutions will ensure that homebuyers have the information and support they need every step of the way.

All of this makes it the perfect opportunity for homebuyers to explore the latest trends in the real estate market and make well-informed investment decisions. Whether you're a first-time homebuyer or an investor looking for good returns from real estate, the NoBroker Property Carnival in Chennai has you covered.

NoBroker.com, India's first proptech unicorn, is a tech-driven, brokerage-free real estate platform that streamlines real estate transactions. A comprehensive solution for all property-related needs, it reduces information asymmetry in India's real estate sector with cutting-edge technology. It supports users through their entire journey, from property search to packers & movers, home loans, painting, cleaning services, legal support, and rent payments. With over 3.5 crore registered users across Bangalore, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Delhi-NCR, NoBroker.com is the world's largest P2P real estate platform. Founded by Akhil Gupta (IIT Bombay), Amit Kumar Agarwal (IIT Kanpur, IIM Ahmedabad), and Saurabh Garg (IIT Bombay, IIM Ahmedabad), NoBroker is committed to organising India's largely unorganised real estate market. The platform has raised $366 million from marquee investors, including General Atlantic, Tiger Global, Google, Elevation Capital, Moore Capital, Beenext, and KTB Ventures. Vijay Shekhar Sharma and Anand Chandrasekaran are angel investors in the company.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)