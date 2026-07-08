NoBroker Strengthens Its Home Services Portfolio with Zivora, Its Dedicated At-Home Beauty Services Brand

PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 8: NoBroker, India's leading proptech unicorn and a one stop shop for all real estate services, has forayed into the fast-growing beauty and personal care segment through Zivora, its dedicated at-home beauty services brand. Having established a strong foothold in home services over the past several years, NoBroker is now scaling Zivora to tap into one of the largest and most frequently used categories within the home services market.

The launch builds on NoBroker's strong presence in home services, where the company already delivers nearly 2 lakh service requests every month across categories such as home cleaning, painting, AC servicing, plumbing, electrical repairs, and appliance services.

At NoBroker, we see beauty services as one of the largest opportunities within the home services industry, accounting for nearly 50% of the overall industry's revenue. The category is driven by significantly higher repeat usage compared to other home service segments. While services such as deep cleaning or repairs are required only a few times a year, salon services are typically booked once or twice every month, making it one of the highest-frequency consumer categories. This recurring engagement gives us a strong opportunity to build long-term customer relationships.

"Over the last several years, we have built deep expertise in delivering reliable services at customers' homes. Beauty services were the next natural extension of that journey. Women are often the primary decision-makers for household services, and with Zivora, we want to offer them premium salon-quality experiences. Consumers today increasingly value convenience without compromising on quality, and that's exactly what Zivora aims to deliver", Amit Kumar Agarwal, Co-founder & CEO, NoBroker commented.

The company believes the market remains significantly underpenetrated. Despite rapid growth in home services, organized at-home beauty services continue to have low consumer adoption. Internal insights indicate that fewer than 10% of apartment households have ever availed professional at-home salon services, leaving substantial headroom for growth as more consumers embrace convenience-led services.

To ensure service quality, NoBroker has invested heavily in professional training infrastructure. The company has established dedicated training centres in Bengaluru, where over 200 beauty professionals have already been trained.

Technology continues to remain central to the offering. Zivora leverages AI-driven demand forecasting to better predict customer requirements, optimize appointment availability, reduce missed demand, and improve workforce productivity. AI also provides performance insights to service professionals, helping them improve service quality and maximize their earnings.

Unlike several players pursuing heavily discounted instant-service models, NoBroker said Zivora will focus on building a sustainable and profitable business. "Our philosophy has always been to build businesses with strong fundamentals rather than relying on unsustainable discounts. We already have a trusted customer base of over 40 million registered users and a profitable home services business. That gives us the advantage of scaling efficiently while maintaining healthy unit economics," added Agarwal.

The company said Zivora has been launched as a standalone brand to build a specialized identity in the beauty and personal care category while benefiting from NoBroker's operational expertise developed over the past five to six years in home services space.

Looking ahead, NoBroker plans to expand Zivora across multiple cities over the coming months as it continues to strengthen its presence in India's rapidly evolving home services ecosystem.

About NoBroker

NoBroker.com, India's first proptech unicorn, is a technology-driven, brokerage-free real estate platform simplifying every aspect of property transactions. Through a one-stop ecosystem spanning home search, packers & movers, home loans, home painting and cleaning services, legal services, rent payments, and more, NoBroker is transforming the way India experiences real estate. Operating across Bangalore, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Delhi-NCR, NoBroker serves over 40 million consumers and is the world's largest P2P real estate platform. Founded by Akhil Gupta (IIT Bombay, IIM Ahmedabad), Amit Kumar Agarwal (IIT Kanpur, IIM Ahmedabad), and Saurabh Garg (IIT Bombay, IIM Ahmedabad), the company has raised $366 million from leading investors including General Atlantic, Tiger Global, Google & Elevation Capital, Moore Capital, Beenext, and KTB Ventures. Vijay Shekhar Sharma and Anand Chandrasekaran are among the company's angel investors.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)