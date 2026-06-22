Noida International Airport Set to Accelerate Growth of NCR Real Estate; Sikka Group Welcomes Historic Milestone

PNN

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 22: The commencement of commercial operations at Noida International Airport marks a defining moment in the growth story of Noida, Greater Noida, and the entire National Capital Region. Industry stakeholders believe the airport will act as a major catalyst for economic development, infrastructure expansion, employment generation, and sustained growth in the real estate sector. Recent reports indicate that the operationalization of the airport is expected to significantly strengthen residential, commercial, office, logistics, and hospitality demand across the region.

The airport is expected to enhance global connectivity for businesses, improve access to international markets, strengthen industrial and manufacturing ecosystems, and further establish Noida as one of India's most attractive destinations for investment and urban development. Industry experts believe the project will positively impact property demand and support the next phase of growth across the Yamuna Expressway, Noida-Greater Noida, and adjoining corridors.

Welcoming the development, Mr. Harvinder Sikka, Managing Director, Sikka Group, said:

"The opening of Noida International Airport is one of the most transformational infrastructure developments witnessed by NCR in recent decades. This landmark project will significantly enhance connectivity, attract global investments, create employment opportunities, and strengthen Noida's position as a preferred destination for businesses, residents, and investors. We believe the airport will unlock tremendous value across the region and further accelerate the growth of real estate, retail, hospitality, and commercial developments."

"Sikka Group has been an integral part of Noida's growth journey for many years through its residential and commercial developments. We remain committed to contributing to the city's future through projects that create long-term value for customers, businesses, and the community. Developments such as Mall of Noida and Mall of Expressway are strategically positioned to benefit from the increased economic activity, consumer demand, tourism, and business travel that the airport is expected to generate. The future of Noida has never looked brighter."

Over the years, Sikka Group has delivered and developed several residential and commercial projects across Noida and the NCR region, contributing to the creation of modern urban communities and commercial destinations. The company continues to focus on quality development, customer-centricity, and long-term value creation while strengthening its presence across key growth corridors.

Industry observers believe the airport's operational launch will further boost demand for retail destinations, office spaces, mixed-use developments, hospitality assets, and integrated townships. Enhanced regional connectivity, planned infrastructure upgrades, and increasing investor confidence are expected to reinforce Noida's position among India's fastest-growing real estate markets.

About Sikka Group:

Sikka Group is one of the prominent real estate developers in North India with a diverse portfolio of residential, commercial, retail, and mixed-use developments. With a legacy spanning decades, the Group has contributed significantly to the urban transformation of Noida and the NCR region through landmark projects that focus on quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction.

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