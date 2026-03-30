Noida International Airport Takes Flight: ACE Group Shapes 10.8 Million Sq. Ft. on Yamuna Expressway

NewsVoir

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 30: The inauguration of Noida International Airport at Jewar marks a defining moment for the Yamuna Expressway corridor, unlocking a new phase of growth, connectivity, and economic opportunity. As one of India's largest greenfield aviation projects, the airport is being developed over approximately 1,300 hectares and, upon completion of its first phase, is expected to handle around 12 million passengers annually. In its ultimate vision, the airport is planned to scale up to accommodate up to 70 million passengers per year, positioning it among the leading aviation hubs in the country.

Strategically located along the Yamuna Expressway, the airport will significantly enhance connectivity between Delhi-NCR and key domestic as well as international destinations. Its proximity to major infrastructure projects, including the upcoming Film City, Olympic City, logistics hubs, and industrial zones, is expected to generate large-scale employment and drive sustained demand for real estate in the region.

ACE Group has been at the forefront of this transformation, with a diverse portfolio of developments aligned with the corridor's rapid evolution. Having already delivered reputed projects across Noida and Greater Noida, the Group is now strengthening its presence along the Yamuna Expressway, where it is currently developing approximately 10.8 million sq. ft. of thoughtfully planned spaces. These projects are designed to meet the rising demand for integrated environments that seamlessly combine lifestyle, business, and hospitality.

In the commercial segment, Ace YXP stands out as a landmark retail and entertainment destination in the making. Conceptualized as a high-street commercial mall, it is designed to offer an immersive shopping and leisure experience. The project is set to become operational this year, with several leading brands already signed up, positioning it as a key social and commercial hub for the region. The company is also advancing Ace Terra, an under-construction premium residential development along the Yamuna Expressway. Envisioned to offer a refined living experience, the project brings together contemporary architecture, thoughtfully designed residences, and lush green surroundings.

Further reinforcing its growing footprint, the company has successfully delivered expansive, integrated townships designed to offer a holistic and future-ready lifestyle. Spanning over 100 acres, one township seamlessly blends modern infrastructure with thoughtful urban planning, bringing together a diverse portfolio of developments. The plotted development, Ace Acreville, has already been completed, while Ace Verde features intelligently designed contemporary apartments, and Ace Hive presents a curated collection of business suites set to be professionally managed by Sarovar Hotels--introducing a distinctive hospitality-led dimension to the commercial ecosystem.

Complementing this is a 68-acre integrated township where the plotted development, Ace Estate, stands completed, alongside Ace Edit, a dynamic commercial hub tailored for a new-age, experience-driven workforce. The development also includes luxury studio suites, enabling a seamless live-work lifestyle within a vibrant, self-sustained environment.

Strategically located in proximity to landmark developments such as the Buddh International Circuit and the new Noida International Airport. With a strong emphasis on refined design, expansive green landscapes, and long-term value creation, they offer a compelling proposition for both end-users and investors alike.

What sets ACE Group apart is its commitment to creating developments that are in sync with the region's infrastructure growth. In a relatively short span of 15 years, the Group has already delivered approximately 18 million sq. ft. of development, with an additional 32+ million sq. ft. currently under construction.

As the Yamuna Expressway corridor evolves into a dynamic urban destination, ACE Group continues to play a pivotal role in shaping its landscape. With a focus on quality, innovation, and integrated development, the company remains committed to delivering spaces that reflect the aspirations of a rapidly growing region and contribute to its long-term success.

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