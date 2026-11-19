VMPL

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 18: Leadsforge Tech, a Noida-based SEO agency, has expanded its SEO services to businesses in Delhi, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida and Faridabad, alongside its existing work in Noida. The expansion covers local SEO, technical SEO and AI search optimisation for businesses seeking to reach customers across the region.

From its Noida base, the agency combines improvements to business websites with work on local search profiles. Earlier this month, it announced dedicated local SEO and AI search services for Noida businesses. The regional expansion brings that combination to more businesses across Delhi NCR, with the work shaped around the customers and areas each business serves. Details of the agency's local SEO services are available at https://leadsforgetech.com/local-seo-services.html.

"A business with one office in Noida has different needs from a company serving customers across several cities," said Manish Kumar, founder of Leadsforge Tech. "We start by asking where the business can serve customers and what those customers need to know before they get in touch. That helps us decide which pages and profiles need attention first."

Local SEO for businesses serving one area or several

The agency's local SEO work includes Google Business Profile optimisation, improvements to service pages and clearer information about business locations. For businesses with several branches, the team checks addresses, opening hours and services for each location. It also reviews the page customers reach from a listing and whether it gives them the details they need to call, visit or make an enquiry.

A dental clinic with branches in Noida and Gurugram, for instance, can show which treatments, dentists and appointment times are available at each branch. A real estate firm with projects in Greater Noida West and Ghaziabad can show which property types, prices and possession timelines apply to each project. It can also list its site offices and explain how buyers can book a site visit.

The agency uses those differences to decide when a separate location page is useful and what information belongs on it. For businesses that travel to customers, the focus is on explaining service coverage and how to arrange a visit. For businesses with premises, the priority is helping customers identify the right branch before they set out.

Technical SEO and AI search

Technical SEO work covers issues that affect how search engines find and understand a website. The team reviews page structure and internal links, checks which pages are available to search engines, and looks for duplicate or outdated pages that can make the right result harder to find. When a business redesigns its website, the agency also checks whether old page addresses redirect to relevant replacements so visitors can still reach the information they came for.

The agency also provides Answer Engine Optimisation (AEO) and Generative Engine Optimisation (GEO). The team improves service and location pages so they answer common questions directly, including which branch offers a service or how to make a booking. It checks a sample of relevant AI search answers for outdated or conflicting information and uses those findings to guide updates to the business's website and public listings.

Getting started across Delhi NCR

Leadsforge Tech begins by asking which services a business wants customers to find and which cities or neighbourhoods it serves. The team then reviews the website and relevant business profiles to identify the first changes to make. A company entering a new area may start by clarifying its service coverage. A business with established branches may need to update location pages that still send customers to the wrong office or booking contact.

Where tracking is in place, reporting can cover organic search visits, business profile interactions and enquiries. The measures depend on how customers usually contact the business. A retailer may pay close attention to requests for directions, while a consultancy may focus on enquiries about a particular service. Businesses can contact Leadsforge Tech to discuss their priority services and the locations they want to reach.

About Leadsforge Tech

Leadsforge Tech is an SEO and digital marketing agency based in Noida, India. It provides organic SEO, local SEO, technical SEO, AI search optimisation, paid advertising and website development for startups, small and mid-sized businesses, and established companies. Founder Manish Kumar has more than ten years of experience in SEO and digital marketing, including work with a UK agency.

Website

https://leadsforgetech.com/

Media contact

Manish Kumar

Founder, Leadsforge Tech

+91 93117 16609

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