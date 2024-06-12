North-Eastern Federal University (NEFU), one of Russia's leading Federal Universities, Participated in The Indo-Russian Education Summit

SMPL

Moscow [Russia], June 12: On April 11-13, NEFU delegation took part in the first Indo-Russian Education Summit in New Delhi, India. The delegation attended a number of events, in particular the Panel Discussion "Russia - India - BRICS: the role of higher education in the development of comprehensive cooperation" and the Panel Discussion "Cooperation between Russia and India in the field of medical education", and also held business negotiations with representatives of Indian universities on potential cooperation in the research and educational sphere. On April 12, NEFU, with the support of the Russian House in New Delhi, initiated a roundtable of the Russian-Asian Consortium for Arctic Research. The event was attended by members of RACAR, chaired by NEFU Rector Anatoly Nikolaev.

From the Indian side, representatives of Indian universities, the National Center for Polar and Oceanological Research and the Shankara Group of Institutes took part in the discussion. The parties outlined the main areas of cooperation under the auspices of RACAR: issues of climate change and glacier melting, environmental transects, medicine and pharmaceuticals, the diamond cutting industry, and, in general, innovations and technologies applied to the conditions of the North and the Arctic. On the same day, during the Education Exhibition within the Summit, NEFU delegation met foreign applicants from India and shared the information about the features of the university and methods of admission to educational programs. Indian students showed great interest in our university when they heard about medical specialties, accommodation conditions, science, etc., and that doesn't come as a surprise since NEFU has a lot of medical programs such as General medicine, Dentistry, Medical and Preventive Care, Pediatrics, and Nursing. Every year, the Medical Institute graduates a large number of highly qualified graduates, who are among the most in demand throughout the country.

Currently, 19,200 students from 51 constituent entities of the Russian Federation are studying at the university. Additionally, there are 1,200 international students from 52 different countries.

NEFU in international rankings:

The Impact Ranking-

* 401-600 places in the world;

* 8-15 place in Russia;

Round University Ranking -

- Medicine - 4th place in Russia, in the world - 326th;

- Natural sciences - 28th place in Russia, in the world - 503rd;

- Humanities - 15th place in Russia, in the world - 431st;

- Social sciences - 27th place in Russia, in the world - 581st;

- Life sciences - 29th place in Russia, in the world - 576th;

The university consists of 19 educational units, 5 research institutes, and 3 branches in Neryungri, Mirny, and Anadyr.

The university offers an ideal setting for an unforgettable student experience. NEFU's Sergelyakh campus features 15 dormitories situated in the pristine area around Saysary Lake, home to over 5,000 residents. The well-developed infrastructure ensures students have everything they need for both studying and leisure. Accommodation costs 1,237 rubles per month.

A NEFU student can be a member of numerous student organizations that will allow them to find a job they like and realize themselves outside of studies and science. One such organization is NEFU International, a student organization of international friendship and intercultural communication, the purpose of which is to create conditions for intercultural communication of NEFU students, their linguistic and cultural mutual enrichment, integration of foreign students in university life and in Yakutsk.

To apply to NEFU, a student should register in the https://education-in-russia.com/ system and download documents. Competitions are held on the basis of the Representation of Rossotrudnichestvo in the country (Russian Center for Science and Culture - RCSC). Winners will be enrolled in Russian universities without passing other entrance exams at the university. If NEFU is indicated in the application form as priority, the probability of enrollment is very high. And. Of course, students can study on a contract basis.

Only for international students the university offers grants covering up to 60% of the cost of study.

At the NEFU, there are also the Preparatory courses "Russian as a foreign language" at the Center of International Education for those who want to study Russian and get closer to Russian culture (from 11,400 to 18,000 rubles per month).

Finally, the university conducts various research projects in the most relevant areas related to global problems:

* Biomedicine and genetics;

* Preservation of linguistic and cultural diversity;

* Development of materials and technologies for operation in extreme Arctic conditions;

* Climate and ecosystems of the Arctic.

For more information, please visit - https://education-in-russia.com/

