NorthWind Estates Secures 5-Acre YEIDA Land Parcel in Sector 22D with Rs. 189 Crore Winning Bid

NewsVoir

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 30: In a major development in the Yamuna Expressway corridor, realty player NorthWind Estates emerged as the highest bidder in the recent YEIDA auction, securing a 5-acre land parcel in Sector 22D with a bid of Rs. 189 crore.

The acquisition underscores the company's strong vision and strategic confidence in the region's future growth potential. Sector 22D is rapidly emerging as one of the fastest-growing sectors in the YEIDA region due to its strategic proximity to the upcoming Noida International Airport and key infrastructure developments. The allotment adds to the rapid pace of residential and urban expansion across Yamuna City, particularly in sectors surrounding the airport influence zone.

Commenting on the development, Manoj Kumar Garg, Chairman, NorthWind Estates, said, "We see the Yamuna Expressway region entering a completely new phase of urban and economic transformation. Infrastructure projects of this scale create long-term ecosystems rather than short-term real estate growth, and that is where our confidence comes from. Sector 22D, in particular, stands out because of its strategic connectivity, future commercial potential, and the momentum building around the airport-led corridor. Our participation in the YEIDA auction reflects a long-term commitment to creating thoughtfully planned developments aligned with the region's future aspirations. We believe this corridor is poised to become one of NCR's most important growth destinations over the coming decade."

With the latest auction, YEIDA continues to witness renewed momentum in the group housing segment after a prolonged gap, attracting increased participation from established developers and further strengthening the investment outlook of the Yamuna Expressway belt. NorthWind Estates' successful acquisition highlights the growing scale of investments being directed toward the future growth corridor surrounding Noida International Airport.

About NorthWind Estates

NorthWind Estates is a new-age real estate developer committed to redefining luxury living through trust, innovation, sustainability, and community-centric development. Headquartered in Greater Noida, the company is focused on creating thoughtfully planned residential ecosystems that combine modern design, future-ready infrastructure, and elevated lifestyle experiences. Guided by a leadership team blending deep industry experience with global perspectives, NorthWind Estates aims to bring greater transparency, quality, and customer-first thinking to the real estate sector.

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