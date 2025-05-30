Nourish from Within: Mallika Sherawat Shares Her Holistic Beauty Journey with RediClinic

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 30: Renowned Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat has finally unveiled the secret behind her radiant skin and luscious hair, crediting RediClinic's premium Biotin and Glutathione supplements as her go-to wellness duo. In a recent Instagram video that has been trending among beauty enthusiasts, Mallika opens up about her journey toward achieving natural glow and health from within, moving beyond superficial skincare routines.

In her recent announcement she says "Beauty isn't just about what you apply on the outside--it's about how you nourish yourself from within," Mallika shared in her candid video. She recalls trying multiple skincare products and diets with limited results, until she discovered the power of RediClinic's supplements. "With pollution, makeup, and bright lights taking a toll on my skin and hair, I wanted something real and effective. That's when I found RediClinic Glutathione and Biotin--both trending and doctor recommended."

Mallika's Instagram post showcases her taking the supplements daily, emphasizing the unique blend of 100% Japanese Glutathione and high-quality Biotin, formulated to detoxify, brighten skin, and strengthen hair and nails. "After just 30 days, I noticed a real difference," she says, smiling confidently. "My skin looked healthier, my hair felt stronger, and I trusted RediClinic because they use pure ingredients with no hidden fillers--just real results."

Glutathione, a powerful antioxidant, detoxifies the body, supports immunity, and promotes skin repair from inside out. Paired with Biotin, known for enhancing hair and nail strength, RediClinic offers a comprehensive approach to beauty and wellness. These supplements have been featured across various leading media networks, further bolstering consumer trust.

RediClinic is a premium Indian wellness brand committed to delivering scientifically-backed, high-quality nutraceutical supplements that enhance overall health and beauty. With a focus on purity, innovation, and customer well-being, RediClinic uses only trusted ingredients such as 100% Japanese Glutathione to ensure effective results without harmful fillers. The brand has quickly become a favorite among health-conscious consumers seeking natural solutions to skin, hair, and immunity challenges.

Shop RediClinic's Biotin and Glutathione supplements at www.rediclinic.com Stay updated and join the wellness community by following @rediclinic_official on Instagram.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)