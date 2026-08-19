NPS contribution by Delivery Partners Onboarded on Zomato Crosses ₹1 Crore, as PRAN Enrolments Surpass 2 Lakh

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], August 18: Zomato, India's food ordering and delivery platform, announced that the National Pension System (NPS) corpus built by the delivery partners onboarded on its delivery platform under the 'NPS Platform Workers Model' has crossed ₹1 crore, with enrolments under the scheme surpassing 2 lakh Permanent Retirement Account Numbers (PRANs). The milestone marks a significant step forward from the model's launch in October 2025, when it was introduced in collaboration with HDFC Pension, India's largest Corporate NPS Point of Presence and Private sector Pension Fund Manager for the NPS, and enabled by Kfintech, the Central Recordkeeping Agency. Milestone builds on Zomato's collaboration with HDFC Pension and PFRDA under the 'NPS Platform Workers Model'.

The NPS e-shramik (Platform Service Partner) Model allows delivery partners onboarded on Zomato to build long-term financial security through small, regular contributions, with the flexibility of to retain and carry their benefits and entitlements as they move between livelihoods over time. Onboarding is enabled through the delivery partners' existing KYC or eKYC, with their consent, at the PRAN generation stage, with additional details submitted subsequently.

Aditya Mangla, CEO, Zomato, said, "Delivery partners are a key part of the Zomato ecosystem and we've always aimed to support them beyond their day-to-day earnings, towards a more secure future. Crossing ₹1 crore in NPS contributions is an important milestone, made possible through small, regular contributions from delivery partners themselves. We hope our partnership with HDFC Pension encourages more delivery partners to plan and save for their future, while making long-term savings easier and more accessible."

Sriram Iyer, MD & CEO, HDFC Pension, noted, "This is a significant milestone, and it truly reflects the collective success of the industry, regulator and corporates coming together for the benefit of a specific customer cohort. The tri-party endeavour started with Zomato's vision to empower their platform workers with a substantial retirement solution, us pitching with simple on-boarding solution, and PFRDA approving the approach. Today, the solution - The NPS Platform Workers' Model - is going on to help several other platform workers plan their retirement in a formal and structured manner. I'm happy that we were able to partner with Zomato and deliver a pioneering solution for the benefit of many Indians who are a part of the gig-economy driving India's growth."

"Retirement security should not depend on the nature of one's work. The ₹1 crore contribution milestone under the NPS e-Shramik Model is encouraging because it shows that even small, regular contributions can collectively create a meaningful foundation for the future. The participation of over 2 lakh delivery partners also demonstrates that gig workers are increasingly looking beyond immediate earnings and recognising the importance of building long-term financial security. As India's workforce becomes more dynamic, creating simple, portable and accessible pathways to retirement savings will be critical to making social security more inclusive. #NPSzarurihai," said - Sumit Kumar, Chief General Manager, PFRDA.

Zomato operates on a gig-first model, supporting an average of 6,38,000 independent monthly active delivery partners as of Q1 FY27. The company continues to invest in both industry-first and industry-standard initiatives to enhance the delivery partner experience, including a comprehensive health insurance plan that covers IPD/hospitalization, daycare treatment up to ₹1 lakh, OPD expenses up to ₹5,000, ICU costs, maternity insurance for female delivery partners, and teleconsultations, along with a personal accident cover of up to ₹10 lakh - at no cost to partners. Through the delivery partner app, they have access to 24x7 SOS support in more than 850+ cities, connecting them to ambulances, police assistance, and a dedicated SOS response team, as well as real-time visibility into their earnings, enabling them to track income from orders, incentives, and tips on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

HDFC Pension

Established in 2013, HDFC Pension is a licensed Pension Fund Manager appointed by Pension Fund Regulatory & Development Authority (PFRDA) to manage pension corpus of citizens enrolled under the National Pension System. HDFC Pension is a wholly owned subsidiary of HDFC Life, one of India's leading Life Insurance Companies.

HDFC Pension is licensed both as a Pension Fund Manager (PFM) and as a Point of Presence (PoP) and is managed by seasoned professionals with vast experience in Insurance & Pension Administration, Risk Management, Banking, Capital Market and Asset Management. The company is committed to delivering superior risk-adjusted returns, strictly adhering to the prudent investment norms and guidelines defined by PFRDA. As a PoP, the company aims to provide seamless service to Individuals (under the retail NPS scheme) and Corporate Employees (under the Corporate NPS scheme) by helping them subscribe to NPS and for their ongoing service needs through the life of their investment.

Zomato

Launched in 2010, Zomato's mission is better food for more people. It is a comprehensive services platform for online ordering and food delivery.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)