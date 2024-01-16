Nu Republic drops the all new funk-infused smartwatch - Creed Max Posh Edition in collaboration with Shibani Akhtar

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], January 16: Nu Republic®, a trailblazing Indian lifestyle technology brand renowned for its disruptive "wear-tech" products, proudly introduces the new smartwatch - Creed Max Posh Edition X Shibani Akhtar.

"This launch continues Nu Republic's commitment to introducing stylish wearable technology to our fans", Ujjwal Sarin, Founder of Nu Republic®.

The newly launched Creed Max Smartwatch Posh Edition is designed to redefine limits, featuring a sturdy 1.43" HD IPS display and a case that integrates a glass-finished back, providing a secure grip ideal for intense sports activities.

"Being a part of Nu Republic® is truly exciting. Nu Republic®'s encourages innovation, and the launch of Creed Max Posh Edition is a step towards democratizing fashion and making it accessible to all." said Shibani Akhtar.

The Creed Max smartwatch has a sleek design that looks bold - sporting a super-fast processor that ensures minimal lag, lower power consumption and quick connectivity for uninterrupted, longer periods of use.

The smartwatch boasts a 12-day standby time and supports wireless charging. Nu Republic®'s Creed Max Smartwatch comes with in-built Leading-Class HRYFine platform with over 10M+ downloads on Play Store.

Standout features: 1.43" HD IPS Display | BT Calling & Music | IP67 Water Resistance | Experience user-friendly navigation | Long-lasting performance for daily use.

As part of its limited-edition launch, Nu Republic® 's Creed Max Smartwatch is available with an option of two interchangeable straps (orange/green) that suit your style.

The all new Creed Max Smartwatch Posh Edition at a best buy Price of INR 2,799 and is available exclusively on www.nurepublic.co

Nu Republic® is a wear-tech brand that was founded with a single-minded vision of reimagining the drab world of electronics in the fast-moving consumer electronics (FMCE) space. A flag-bearer of innovation and style, Nu Republic® is committed to self-expression and promises to accentuate emotions with bold Technology, Emotion and Design. Busy planting Nu Republic®'s flag at the crossroads of fashion wearable-tech and music to emerge as a go-to brand for the next-gen. Backed by its fans, the "Citizens of the Republic", Nu Republic® is here to not just test the waters, but create resounding waves. The brand is growing at a phenomenal pace and present in all leading electronic and e-commerce stores in India.

Nu Republic® is promoted by NuWorld Retail Private Limited - privately held company based in Gurgaon, Haryana. Our products are available through a variety of distribution channels across India. #nucodeofcool

Website: https://www.nurepublic.co

