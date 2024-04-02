Nureca Limited's Dr Trust Recognized as a 'Well Known Trademark' by the Indian Trademark Registry

PRNewswire

Chandigarh [India], April 2: Nureca Limited, the parent company of Dr Trust, India's Number 1 Home Healthcare and Wellness Brand, celebrates the prestigious recognition of a 'Well Known Trademark' by the Indian Trademark Registry. This milestone underscores Dr Trust's commitment to excellence and reinforces its standing as a frontrunner in the home healthcare and wellness industry.

Being acknowledged as a 'Well Known Trademark' brings forth manifold benefits, fortifying Dr Trust's competitive edge in the market. This recognition ensures heightened protection under regulatory frameworks, safeguarding the brand from unauthorised use or infringement, even from marks that bear resemblance, irrespective of the goods or services provided. Such protection not only upholds Dr Trust's intellectual property rights but also fosters clarity in the market, preventing consumer confusion. Furthermore, the recognition as a distinguished healthcare brand significantly elevates the brand's worth, augmenting trust and credibility among its patrons and stakeholders.

Saurabh Goyal, Managing Director, Nureca Limited (Dr Trust), expressed his elation at the company's achievement, stating, "This milestone reiterates our unwavering dedication to delivering high-quality and precise home healthcare and wellness solutions to our customers. As we continue to innovate and expand our product offerings, we remain steadfast in our commitment to providing exceptional value and service to our patrons."

Notably, Dr Trust has garnered a plethora of accolades over the years, including the esteemed Best Healthcare Brands awards by Economic Times in 2020 and 2021, recognition as one of the Most Innovative Companies in India in 2023, and the esteemed title of India's No. 1 Home Healthcare & Wellness Brand. Moreover, the brand boasts a distinguished brand ambassador in the form of Rohit Sharma and has amassed over 1.31 lakh positive online reviews, further attesting to its unwavering commitment to quality and customer satisfaction.

About Nureca Limited's Dr Trust

Nureca Limited, the parent company of Dr Trust, has been a stalwart in the home healthcare and wellness industry for the past 13 years. With a commendable track record of selling over 1.34 crore Dr Trust products globally in 5 countries, the brand stands as a beacon of quality and reliability. Dr Trust products are certified by prestigious regulatory bodies such as the US FDA, CE, ISO, and ROHS, reflecting the brand's commitment to adhering to the highest standards of quality and safety.

Boasting a portfolio of over 366 products and having been granted over 92 patents, Dr Trust prides itself on its premium brand quality and comprehensive warranty-backed products. Endorsed by top doctors and supported by a dedicated customer support team, Dr Trust has solidified its position as a trusted name in the home healthcare and wellness industry.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2377201/Dr_Trust.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)