Nutrica Foods Strengthens its Consumer Network, Engages 5,000 Visitors at AAHAR 2026

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], March 18: Nutrica Foods, India's fastest-growing wellness-first FMCG brand, successfully concluded its highly anticipated exhibition at AAHAR 2026, India's leading food and hospitality trade fair held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. The brand's showcase drew industry professionals, food manufacturers, and hospitality leaders, strongly reinforcing its commitment to providing practical, health-focused solutions for India's evolving food landscape.

At the exhibition, Nutrica presented its expanding lifestyle and wellness portfolio, including Pro-Blend edible oils, Yellow Mustard Oil, Bee Honey, and Peanut Butter. Live product sampling sessions drew significant visitor engagement, allowing attendees to experience the products in real-time applications and understand their role in everyday nutrition.

The brand also introduced an interactive cycling challenge, which proved to be a major crowd puller, engaging over 2000 participants in a fitness-inspired activity where participants won exclusive Nutrica-branded merchandise and product samples. Complementing the engagement was the booth's striking visual identity, featuring life-size installations of the Oil Bottle, Bee Honey, and Peanut Butter jars, along with anamorphic 3D displays, creating a strong and immersive presence on the exhibition floor. Over 3000 curated goodie bags were distributed to visiting trade partners and guests, further strengthening engagement with industry stakeholders.

"AAHAR remains one of the most important platforms for engaging with India's food ecosystem, and this year's response to Nutrica has been extremely encouraging. We saw strong interest from manufacturers and hospitality partners who are actively exploring nutrition-led ingredients that can integrate seamlessly into everyday food applications. At Nutrica, our focus is on offering products that combine quality, functionality, and convenience. The conversations and partnerships that emerged during the exhibition reinforce the growing momentum around healthier food choices across the industry," said Sparsh Sachar, Director and Business Head, FMCG Vertical, Nutrica.

Following its participation, Nutrica plans to build on the insights and partnerships generated during AAHAR 2026 as it continues expanding its presence in the nutrition-focused food segment.

About Nutrica Foods

Nutrica, a leading wellness brand under BN Agritech Limited, carries a mission to reimagine health by crafting innovative and nutritious oils that cater to the diverse needs and preferences of families across India. Understanding that every family is unique, the company is dedicated to creating nutrient-infused products that fulfil the health goals and taste preferences of its customers.

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