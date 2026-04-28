NuviqAI's Placement Engine Is Quietly Sending India's Engineers Into the World's Best AI Teams

VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 28: NuviqAI, the AI career accelerator founded by Prateek Jain, today announced continued record-breaking placement outcomes as its 3-month program cements its position as the most effective pathway for software engineers transitioning into high-paying AI roles. With nearly every graduate landing an offer and most seeing their salaries more than double, NuviqAI is proving that the AI talent shortage is not a crisis but an opportunity waiting to be seized. With a massive placement track record and job outcomes with mentorship from engineers at Top Tech, NuviqAI's 3-month program is redefining what AI career transformation looks like in India.

India is sitting on one of the largest AI talent gaps in the world, millions of roles waiting to be filled and nowhere near enough qualified professionals. NuviqAI addresses this head-on by equipping experienced software engineers with production-ready AI skills, from machine learning and deep learning to GenAI, large language models, RAG systems, AI agents, and MLOps all in just 3 months.

"The world doesn't need more AI theory. It needs engineers who can ship AI to production," said Prateek Jain, Founder and CEO of NuviqAI. "We prepare students for every interview round, AI/ML coding and system design with one-on-one mock interviews conducted by engineers from Top Tech companies."

What sets NuviqAI apart is its massive placements and bold payment model: students pay just 40% upfront and the remaining 60% only after they are placed. The program offers direct referrals into Top Tech companies, career coaching, salary negotiation support, and five full years of continued learning access including unlimited batch retakes and curriculum updates every month.

Graduates are entering roles across the full spectrum of AI careers: ML Engineer, GenAI/LLM Engineer, AI Agent Developer, NLP Specialist, Computer Vision Engineer, and MLOps Engineer commanding salaries that are multiples of what traditional software roles offer. Senior AI engineers from the program are clearing well into the top salary bracket, and even entry-level graduates are landing packages most mid-career developers would envy.

With over 50 hiring partners across all Top Tech companies actively recruiting from its talent pool, NuviqAI has become the definitive bridge between India's world-class engineering talent and the global AI revolution. Indian engineers are not being left behind, they're leading the charge.

About NuviqAI

NuviqAI is India's premier AI career accelerator, offering an intensive 3-month program that transforms software engineers into production-ready AI professionals. Founded by Prateek Jain, NuviqAI combines a cutting-edge curriculum, hands-on projects, mentorship from MAANG engineers, and a career outcome at Top Companies that speak for themselves.

Contact Info

Prateek Jain, Founder & CEO

Website: nuviqai.in

Whatsapp: +91 7892801648

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