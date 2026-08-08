Nykaa Best in Beauty 2026 Honours India's Most Loved Beauty Products and Brands

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 8: Every swipe, every review and every vote tells the story of how India shops beauty today. The third edition of the Nykaa Best in Beauty (NBiB) Awards brings that story to life, distilling the choices, aspirations and evolving preferences of millions of beauty consumers into India's definitive beauty benchmark. More than an annual awards programme, NBiB has grown into one of India's largest consumer-led beauty awards, offering a definitive pulse on what India is buying, loving and trusting.

With over 3.2 million votes cast across 60 award categories and 316 nominees spanning makeup, skincare, haircare, fragrance, wellness, personal care, bath & body, gifting, and beauty tools, this year's edition showcased the remarkable breadth and diversity of India's beauty landscape. The final winners were determined through a combination of consumer participation and evaluation by an esteemed jury, creating a benchmark where consumer conviction meets industry expertise.

Catch all the winners here: Winners

This year's winners paint a compelling picture of a beauty industry being reshaped by increasingly informed, ingredient-conscious and globally connected consumers. Performance-backed efficacy is redefining purchase decisions, prestige beauty continues its upward trajectory, and homegrown innovators are earning their place alongside global icons. From Best Homegrown Beauty Brand and Cult Classic to Iconic New Launch of the Year, New & Now, and Brand Campaign of the Year, this year's honours reflect the ideas, innovations and cultural moments that resonated most with India's beauty consumers.

The panel featured Anchit Nayar, Executive Director & CEO, Nykaa Beauty; Nykaa's brand icon Sharvari; make-up & hair artist- Elton Fernandez; make-up artist, educator and founder of Mokae Beauty-Sandhya Shekhar; hair expert- Hiral Bhatia; dermatologist- Dr. Aanchal Panth (MBBS, MD); founder of NAKED Coffee and luxury content creator- Radhika Seth; creator- Ankush Bahuguna; beauty creator- Tarini Peshawaria; and Nandini Bhalla, Editor at The Word Magazine.

Commenting on the awards, Anchit Nayar, Executive Director & CEO, Nykaa Beauty, said, "The Nykaa Best in Beauty Awards have evolved into more than an annual celebration of product excellence. It reflects the changing aspirations of India's beauty consumers and the innovations redefining the industry. This year's winners show that consumers are rewarding efficacy, authenticity and innovation in equal measure, while homegrown and global brands continue to raise the bar together. We're proud that NBIB has become a platform where millions of consumers and industry experts collectively define the benchmark for beauty excellence in India."

What the winners reveal about the next wave in Indian beauty:

- Efficacy is the new beauty standard: Maybelline's Instant Age Rewind Concealer, Sky High Mascara, CeraVe Moisturizing Cream, and Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser prove consumers are choosing products that consistently deliver results over fleeting trends.

- K-Beauty continues to dominate: Korean beauty brands emerged as standout winners across multiple categories, with Beauty of Joseon, LANEIGE, COSRX, TIRTIR, and Dr. Althea taking home multiple awards, reinforcing K-Beauty's growing influence across both skincare and makeup.

- Healthy skin leads every routine: Barrier-care favourites from CeraVe, La Roche-Posay, TONYMOLY, and Dot & Key reflect the growing focus on ingredient-led, skin-first beauty.

- Homegrown brands are rewriting the rules of beauty: Kay beauty, Maison Moi, Foxtale, WishCare, and inde wild continue to win alongside global beauty icons, showcasing the strength of Indian innovation.

- Hybrid beauty is redefining makeup: L'Oreal Paris Infallible Tinted Serum Foundation, Smashbox Halo Healthy Glow Tinted Moisturizer, NYX, and e.l.f. Halo Glow Liquid Filter highlight the growing demand for makeup that works like skincare.

- Luxury beauty is becoming increasingly mainstream: From Charlotte Tilbury and NARS to Yves Saint Laurent, Estee Lauder, CHANEL, Paco Rabanne, Carolina Herrera, Dyson, and Jo Malone London, consumers are increasingly investing in premium beauty experiences.

Discover the complete list of winners on nykaa.com, from breakthrough launches and cult favourites to timeless icons, and shop the products that have earned India's highest vote of confidence.

With a community of over 60 million consumers, a curated assortment spanning 4,000+ brands and 3 lakh+ products, Nykaa continues to shape how India discovers, experiences and shops beauty. The Nykaa Best in Beauty Awards have become an annual barometer of India's beauty evolution, capturing not only the products that are loved by consumers, but the ideas and innovations that will define tomorrow.

Explore the full list of winning products and celebrate your favourites and discover some new ones! All award-winning products are available for purchase on Nykaa.com, ensuring that everyone can enjoy the best in beauty as recognized by the most discerning judges & beauty aficionados themselves!

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