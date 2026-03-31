Nykaa is Back with the Third Edition of the Best in Beauty Awards - Vote for your Favourites Now!

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 31: Every beauty lover has that one product they can't stop recommending. The foundation that never fails, the moisturiser that saves their skin, the lipstick they've bought in every shade. The Nykaa Best in Beauty Awards are back for its third edition, giving beauty enthusiasts across India the chance to champion exactly those favourites. What started as a celebration of consumer-loved beauty has quickly grown into one of the most influential moments in India's beauty calendar. Across its first two editions alone, the awards have seen over 2.6 lakhs votes, proving just how powerful the voice of the beauty consumer truly is.

At its heart, the awards are built on a simple idea that has long defined Nykaa: that the people who use beauty every day should help decide what the best of it really looks like. Once again, Nykaa is putting the power of choice directly in the hands of consumers, celebrating the brands that have earned their trust and admiration. From global icons to homegrown innovators, the awards spotlight the products that have not only delivered exceptional results but also secured pride of place on vanities across the country. The Nykaa Best in Beauty Awards are not just about recognising success. They are a tribute to the consumers whose choices continue to shape India's fast-evolving beauty landscape.

For over a decade, Nykaa has played a defining role in transforming how India discovers and experiences beauty, empowering consumers through authentic experiences, expert-led education, and immersive content. The Nykaa Best in Beauty Awards extend that legacy by creating a platform where the community can champion the brands they love most. This year marks an exciting evolution for the awards. For the first time, the honours will be presented across two distinct recognitions: Consumer Choice Awards, determined entirely by public votes, and Jury Honours, selected by an esteemed panel of industry experts and beauty professionals. The awards have also grown significantly in scale. What began with 42 categories in its inaugural edition has now expanded to 60 categories, reflecting the remarkable growth and diversity of India's beauty industry today.

Commenting on the announcement, Anchit Nayar, Executive Director and CEO, Nykaa Beauty, said, "The Nykaa Best in Beauty Awards have become one of the most loved and influential initiatives in India's beauty calendar. From the very beginning, Nykaa has pioneered industry-first programs that put consumers at the heart of everything we do, and these awards are a perfect example.

The first two editions of NBIB were a huge success, driven by the overwhelming support and engagement of our community. What began as a way for consumers to celebrate the products they love has now evolved into a landmark platform that recognises favourites, breakthrough products, and the global and homegrown brands setting new benchmarks in India's beauty landscape.

With the introduction of distinct Consumer Choice Awards and Jury Honours this year, we are recognising both the voice of millions of consumers and the perspective of industry experts. These awards go beyond recognition - they reflect the rituals, preferences, and passions that define how India experiences beauty. We're thrilled to see this next chapter unfold as the community continues to champion the products they truly love."

What's New at NBIB 2026

Reflecting the continued growth and diversification of India's beauty landscape, the third edition of the Nykaa Best in Beauty Awards expands to 60 categories across Skincare, Makeup, Haircare, Fragrances, and Bath & Body.

Among the highlights this year is the introduction of Most Loved Gifting Brand, a category that celebrates the brand consumers most often turn to when choosing beauty as a thoughtful gift. The awards also continue to spotlight the trends defining modern beauty culture through returning categories such as Viral Products and Viral New Korean Beauty, which recognise products that have captured widespread consumer attention and reflect the growing influence of K-beauty in India. Meanwhile, the Impact Award honours brands making meaningful strides toward sustainability and responsible practices, recognising the increasing importance of conscious beauty among today's consumers.

Enhancing the experience for voters, NBIB 2026 will also introduce a discover-to-purchase feature, allowing consumers to seamlessly explore and shop nominated products while casting their votes. By bringing discovery, participation, and shopping together in a single journey, the awards continue to evolve into a dynamic platform that celebrates not only the best in beauty, but also the consumers and trends shaping the future of the industry.

Beauty's Sharpest Eyes: Meet the NBIB 2026 Jury

The Nykaa Best in Beauty Awards 2026 bring together an influential jury that represents the many voices shaping beauty today from industry experts and creators to editors and cultural tastemakers. Each member of the panel brings a distinct perspective on what defines true excellence in beauty, ensuring that the Jury Honours recognise products that stand out not only for performance, but also for innovation, cultural relevance, and impact.

This year's jury includes Nykaa's brand icon Sharvari; celebrity makeup artist Elton Fernandez; makeup artist, educator and founder of Mokae Beauty Sandhya Shekhar; hair expert Hiral Bhatia; dermatologist Dr. Aanchal Panth (MBBS, MD); founder of NAKED Coffee and luxury content creator Radhika Seth; creator Ankush Bahuguna; beauty creator and Forbes Top Digital Influencer Tarini Peshawaria; and Nandini Bhalla, Editor at The Word Magazine.

Bringing together expertise across artistry, dermatology, editorial insight, and digital culture, the jury ensures that the NBIB 2026 Jury Honours spotlight the products and brands setting new benchmarks for beauty in India.

How to Cast Your Vote

Voting for the Nykaa Best in Beauty Awards 2026 opens today and will remain live until June 2026. During this period, beauty enthusiasts across the country can champion the products they truly swear by, casting their votes across categories spanning skincare, makeup, haircare, fragrances, and bath and body.

Once voting concludes, the shortlisted nominees will be evaluated by the NBIB jury, ensuring that the final winners reflect both overwhelming consumer love and expert insight. The winners of the Nykaa Best in Beauty Awards 2026 will be revealed in June 2026.

Adding to the excitement, participants who cast their votes will also stand a chance to win a bumper prize, making the experience even more rewarding for the beauty community that brings the awards to life.

Click here to cast your vote: nykaabestinbeauty2026-voting/lp

Powering the Next Chapter of Beauty in India

Over the past decade, Nykaa has helped reshape how India discovers and experiences beauty, bringing together the world's most loved global brands and the country's most exciting homegrown innovators on one platform. Today, with a community of over 42 million customers, Nykaa continues to play a defining role in driving discovery, setting trends, and expanding access to the very best the beauty industry has to offer.

The Nykaa Best in Beauty Awards are a natural extension of this vision. By placing consumer voices at the centre of the conversation, the awards celebrate the products that have earned genuine loyalty while spotlighting the innovation and creativity shaping the future of beauty.

As the awards grow in scale and participation each year, they continue to reflect the vibrant, ever-evolving relationship between brands and the community that champions them.

Before we meet the next winners, let's rewind to the ones you made icons - meet the 82 winners you crowned as your ultimate favourites of 2025. You can also add them to your cart now - www.nykaa.com/nykaabestinbeauty2025-winners/lp

Appendix* - Click HERE to check out the nominations for Nykaa Best In Beauty Awards 2026

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