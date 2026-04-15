Nykaa Turns 14 And Here Is What India's Biggest Beauty Party Has In Store For You

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 15: Hey beauty lovers, the biggest party of the year is back! Nykaa is celebrating 14 years, and this time, it's all about bigger carts, better picks, and deals you don't want to miss. From cult favourites to viral must-haves and luxury icons, it's raining deals across categories and your wishlist is about to thank you.

Hold up, don't blink. This isn't just a sale, it's a full-blown beauty celebration with jaw-dropping offers across hundreds of brands. Whether you're restocking your everyday staples or finally hitting "add to cart" on that long-awaited splurge, Nykaa has you covered. And if decision fatigue is real, don't worry because Nykaa's beauty editors have already done the heavy lifting with top picks and bestsellers you can grab at steal prices. But hurry, these deals? They're not waiting around.

Everyday Essentials & Hydration Heroes You Can't Miss

From self-care staples to shower shelf upgrades, get ready to shop up to 50% off across bath and body favourites. From homegrown favourites like Nykaa Wanderlust and Earth Rhythm to global picks like Uriage and Illiyoon, alongside everyday staples such as Plum, Dove, Palmolive, and Bath & Body Works, plus names like WishCare, Carmesi, Sanfe, Foxtale, Gillette Venus, and Khadi Natural, there's something for every routine, mood, and moment.

And that's not all, your favourite hydration heroes are up to 50% off, making it the perfect time to upgrade your everyday essentials with skin-loving must-haves.

Makeup Deals That Deserve a Double Take

Calling all makeup lovers, this is your moment. Discover up to 60% off across cult favourites, led by Nykaa Cosmetics, Kay Beauty, and PIXI, alongside global icons like M.A.C, Bobbi Brown, Too Faced, Smashbox, and Estee Lauder, trending favourites like NYX Professional Makeup, Makeup Revolution, PAC, e.l.f. Cosmetics, and Insight Cosmetics, and everyday go-tos like Maybelline New York, L'Oreal Paris, Faces Canada, Swiss Beauty, Recode, and MARS.

Add to cart bestselling lipsticks at up to 60% off, and explore the best of beauty with best offers under INR 499 and INR 999 and up to 70% because great glam doesn't have to come with a hefty price tag.

Skincare Steals for That Birthday Glow

Glowing skin starts here. Shop up to 50% off on skincare favourites, led by Nykaa Skin and Dot & Key, alongside SPF heroes like Supergoop and La Roche-Posay, with trusted names like CeraVe, Cetaphil, Eucerin, and Minimalist, and ingredient-led favourites including The Derma Co, Aqualogica, Dr. Sheth's, Pilgrim, and Foxtale.

From global icons like Clinique, Estee Lauder, and The Ordinary to K-beauty favourites like Innisfree, TONYMOLY, Aestura, d'Alba Piedmont, and The Face Shop, along with everyday essentials like Olay, Fixderma, Uriage, and WishCare, your skincare shelf is about to get a serious upgrade.

Haircare Heaven Is Calling

Bad hair days? Not on our watch. Explore up to 60% off on haircare and styling essentials from everyday favourites like BBlunt, Streax, Streax Professional, WishCare, and Nykaa Hair to salon-grade names like L'Oreal Professionnel, Wella Professionals, Schwarzkopf Professional, Sebastian Professional, SP, and Matrix.

Add to that global favourites like Olaplex, Moroccanoil, Tangle Teezer, GHD, and La'dor, alongside rising names like Fix My Curls, Manetain, Moxie Beauty, Brillare, and De Fabulous. Plus, smoothening shampoos at great deals from your favourite brands like Tresemme, OGX, Herbal Essences, and Pantene make it easier than ever to achieve sleek, frizz-free hair days.

Fragrance Finds & Luxe Little Indulgences

Discover your next signature scent with up to 50% off on fragrances, led by Nykaa Perfumery, alongside favourites like Ajmal India, Skinn by Titan, AND Fragrances, and Bath & Body Works, and a growing mix of global and niche names like Burberry, Calvin Klein, Givenchy, Tom Ford, Jo Malone London, Davidoff, Lattafa, Afnan, Ahmed Al Maghribi, and Contraband.

Whether you're into everyday scents or luxe indulgences, there's something for every mood, plus luxury minis starting at just INR 499 make it the perfect time to experiment.

Tools & Appliances That Mean Business

Upgrade your routine with must-have appliances at up to 80% off. From styling tools to everyday beauty tech, brands like Philips, Agaro, Alan Truman, Winston, and Bronson Professional are bringing high-performance essentials at prices too good to miss.

Whether you're investing in your first hair toolkit or upgrading your styling game, this is your moment to plug in, power up, and level up your routine.

Bumper Deals, Daily Surprises & Giveaways You Can't Miss

And just when you think it can't get bigger, Nykaa's Birthday Sale turns up the excitement with surprises at every click. From surprise gifts on orders above INR 1600 to free Nykaa Cosmetics lipsticks worth INR 600 on qualifying carts, there's always something extra waiting in your bag.

Celebrating 14 iconic years, Nykaa is also bringing the ultimate "14 for 14" flash sale, where everything drops to just INR 14 for a limited 14-minute window, a blink-and-you-miss-it moment you'll want to be ready for.

Loyalty gets rewarded too, with exclusive curated gifts for Prive Gold and Platinum members, alongside app-only perks that make every purchase feel like a win. Expect surprise category spotlights across the event, from high-energy makeup marathons to skincare-focused days, unlocking deep-value deals for a limited time. Plus, keep an eye out for exciting platform-wide moments like B1G1 offers and special showcases where Nykaa's signature labels, including Kay Beauty, Nykaa Cosmetics, and Nykaa Skin, take center stage with exclusive anniversary offers.

The celebration continues on @mynykaa on Instagram, where daily giveaways bring you closer to some of the most loved brands including Charlotte Tilbury, e.l.f. Cosmetics, & done, Lakme, L'Oreal Paris, Maybelline New York, Sulwhasoo, and Kiehl's. Shoppers can engage with simple prompts and stand a chance to win curated beauty hampers worth up to INR 10,500.

Adding to the excitement, four lucky winners stand a chance to win a 10-year supply of essentials from Pinq, while one winning duo will unlock the ultimate IRL experience, a FREE 60-second shopping spree at a Nykaa Luxe store.

With new surprises dropping every day, every click, cart, and entry could lead to something big.

Let the Birthday Shopping Begin! Head to the Nykaa app or visit www.nykaa.com to get started,

*All offers and deals are subject to applicable terms and conditions.

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