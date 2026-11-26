VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 25: In an evening of rhythm, devotion and classical grace, Angahaar, the 24th annual presentation of NrityaNarta Academy, conceptualised and directed by eminent Odissi dance guru Sruti Barua, held the audience spellbound at New Delhi. The evening celebrated twenty-four years of NrityaNarta, the Institute of Odissi Dance founded by Sruti Barua, and brought together the year's learning of her disciples in a programme of invocations, pure dance compositions and devotional narratives.

The evening was graced by Guests of Honour Padmashree Nalini and Kamalini who are internationally acclaimed Kathak exponents; Colonel Rakesh Sharma, Sena Medal (Gallantry); and Ms. Mahima Chaubey, IRS (2024 batch), Assistant Commissioner of Income Tax, Delhi.

Addressing the gathering, Guru Sruti Barua said, "Odissi is not merely a collection of steps or movements. It is a tradition shaped by generations of gurus, musicians, dancers and scholars." She urged her students not to measure their journey only by applause, but to value the learning, discipline and understanding gained along the way, and thanked parents for the trust and support that make the journey possible. Guru Sruti Barua is a five-time recipient of the Best Choreographer award at competitions organised by the Akhil Natrajam Antar Sanskrutik Sangha (ANASS), and is an empanelled Prasar Bharati Doordarshan-graded artist.

The Performances

The performance segment opened with Bhairav Tandav Stotram, a powerful invocation to Lord Kaal Bhairav, the fierce and protective manifestation of Lord Shiva. Evoking the imagery of the damaru, the sword and the serpent garland, the piece drew on the energy of Shiva's cosmic dance. Set to music and vocals by Agam, it was conceptualised and choreographed by Guru Sruti Barua.

Mangalacharan - Angikam, the traditional invocatory piece of Odissi, was dedicated to Lord Shiva through the verse Aangikam Bhuvanam Yasya, which describes Shiva as the embodiment of the universe, whose body is the world and whose ornaments are the moon and stars. Choreographed by Adi Guru Pankaj Charan Das, with music by Smt. Sangeeta Sudhakara Balakrushna Das, it was presented under the artistic direction of Guru Sruti Barua.

Battu Nritya, a pure dance offering to Lord Batuka Bhairava, one of the sixty-four aspects of Lord Shiva, traces its origins to the historic Jayantika meetings in Cuttack in the late 1950s, where eminent gurus and scholars came together to shape the Odissi tradition. Weaving together the principal bhangis of Odissi with intricate rhythmic combinations, the composition brought out the structural purity of the form. Choreographed by Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra and set to Raag Kedar and Ektaali, it was directed by Guru Sruti Barua.

Basant Pallavi, set to Raag Basant and Ektaali, celebrated the arrival of spring, its lyrical movements evoking flowers in bloom and the natural world stirring after winter. The choreography by Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra was presented under the artistic vision of Guru Sruti Barua.

Shankaravarnam Pallavi, choreographed by Guru Mayadhar Raut and set to Raag Shankaravarnam and Ektali, unfolded from simple movements into increasingly intricate patterns, its sculpturesque postures and clean lines suggesting a journey from the ordinary towards the spiritual.

In Keshavam, the dancers traced the journey of Lord Krishna, from the challenges he faced and his confrontation with Kansa to the joyous celebration of Raas Leela. Set to music from the album Rajadhiraaj, composed by Sachin-Jigar and sung by Shankar Mahadevan, the piece was choreographed and creatively interpreted by Guru Sruti Barua.

Ganga Taranga - Jata Kata offered a salutation to Trilokanath, Lord Shiva, depicting the Ganga flowing through his matted locks, the crescent moon in his hair, his bond with Goddess Parvati and the third eye that humbled Kamadeva. Set to Raag Darbar and Ektaali, the choreography by Guru Deba Prasad Das was presented under Guru Sruti Barua's direction.

The Highlight of the Evening

The highlight of the show was the solo performance by Guru Sruti Barua in Hansadhwani Pallavi. Bringing to life the choreography of the late Padma Vibhushan Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra, set to music by Pt. Bhubaneswar Mishra in Raag Hansadhwani and Ektali, she unfolded the melody through fluid movement and precise rhythm. Her grace, subtlety and emotional refinement drew a resounding ovation from the audience and stood as a testament to her mastery of the form.

Grand Finale

The evening concluded with a Grand Finale conceptualised and choreographed by Guru Sruti Barua, built on the shlokas that form part of every Odissi dancer's daily practice: Yatho Hasta Thatho Drishti, which describes dance as a union of hands, eyes, mind, emotion and expression, and Gurur Brahma, an offering of gratitude to the guru. The piece served as a tribute to the gurus, the learning and the art that guides the NrityaNarta family.

The Guests of Honour addressed the gathering and encouraged the young dancers, after which forty-one students were felicitated by Guru Sruti Barua and the guests in recognition of their commitment and consistency through the year. The academy also honoured its production team, including SNA awardee Shri Sandeep Datta (lighting), Mr. Gaurav (make-up) and Mr. Avinash (costumes), and thanked Ms. C. Shalu, HR Head, North & East, Tata Motors, for her support as Make-up Sponsor.

Angahaar was a fitting celebration of twenty-four years of NrityaNarta, a reflection of Guru Sruti Barua's vision and mentorship, and of the dedication with which her disciples continue to carry the tradition of Odissi forward.

For more information visit: https://srutibarua.com/ or Call: +91 9810511408 (from 3 pm to 8 pm)

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