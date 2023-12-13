Of Spins, Sixes and Surprises - Shom Biswas & Titash Banerjea - 50 defining moments of Indian Cricket Publisher:- Rupa Publications

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 13: Nothing comes even remotely close to the excitement that cricket evokes in both the young and the old in India. Cricket in India is a religion, with cricketers revered as gods. While we have grown up watching cricket on our televisions, we have felt the tension, euphoria and joy that cricketers on the field may have experienced while playing.

Of Spins, Sixes and Surprises: 50 Defining Moments in Indian Cricket is a humble attempt at reliving those occasions. Authors Shom Biswas and Titash Banerjea present an amazing journey of Indian cricket, from the time when the greatest Indian cricketer of his time (Ranji) used to represent another country (England) to a time when India has become the nerve centre of the world game. The emergence of women's cricket also forms a key theme.

Some of the significant moments & matches included are:- the first ever Ranji Trophy final, Pataudi's first Test match as captain and the events leading up to it, India's victory at the Oval in 1971, India's semi final win over Australia in the 2017 Women's World Cup featuring Harmanpreet Kaur's 171- along with the World Cup final wins in 1983 and 2011

So, come enjoy a sojourn through the evolution of Indian cricket through the lens of 50 iconic matches and moments.

Some quotes about the book: -

"There are many interesting and eclectic choices in the provided list that starts well before independence, includes the likes of Palwankar Baloo and KS Ranjitsinhji, and does not forget to recount some of the great domestic Ranji matches that are sadly forgotten"- Joy Bhattacharjya- sports analyst, author and quizmaster

"A thrilling ride through the history of Indian cricket, zooming in on moments that shaped the game and the personalities that raised its stature"- Siddhartha Vaidyanathan, Writer and Author of 'What's Wrong With You, Karthik'

