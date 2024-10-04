On the Fast Track: BMW Group India posts best-ever year to date car sales

VMPL Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], October 4: BMW Group India continues its success story by posting best-ever year to date car sales (January - September 2024) with 10 per cent growth. In the first nine months, 10,556 cars (BMW and MINI) and 5,638 motorcycles (BMW Motorrad) have been delivered. BMW sold 10,056 units and MINI 500 units. Vikram Pawah, President and CEO, BMW Group India said, "BMW Group India is scaling new heights with consistent and robust business results. The highest ever car deliveries during January to September this year, reflects the synergy between a successful strategy and an unparalleled customer experience. BMW Group India is changing the game with its long wheelbase product portfolio and a strong electric mobility offensive. Key models like the BMW 7 Series Long Wheelbase, BMW 3 Series Long Wheelbase and BMW X1 are leading in their segments and demand for the new BMW 5 Series Long Wheelbase is overwhelming. Excellence across the entire spectrum of sales, aftersales, processes and customer engagements set our brands apart, creating an intense pull for both existing customers and aspiring individuals who want to enjoy sheer driving pleasure."

BMW Joy Days complimented the festive seasons as a catalyst for strong sales performance. The newly launched BMW 5 Series has already garnered sales of over 300 units with a strong order bank over 600 units.

BMW Group Electric Vehicles (EV)

With the widest and most attractive range of electric vehicles in the luxury segment, BMW Group India maintains its top position in the electric mobility space. 725 units of fully electric BMW and MINI cars were delivered YTD Q3 2024. BMW i7 was the largest selling BMW EV.

BMW Group India now offers six electric cars and two electric scooters in India -

BMW: i7, i5, i4, iX, iX1 | MINI: Countryman Electric | BMW Motorrad: CE 04 and CE 02.

BMW Group India is the first luxury car manufacturer in the country to cross the milestone of over 2,000 EV deliveries till date. BMW iX is the most popular luxury EV in India with over 1,000 units sold till date.

Apart from the strong product offensive, a key differentiating factor in this success is building a robust electric ecosystem for customers. BMW Group India has one of the largest fast-charging networks at its dealerships across 51 cities in India. Additional facilities like complimentary home charger with installation, Destination Charging and Smart E-Routing come together to build strong trust in electric mobility services from BMW and MINI.

BMW Long Wheelbase Range

BMW India possesses the largest portfolio of long wheelbase models in the luxury segment - BMW 7 Series, BMW 5 Series and BMW 3 Series. Designed keeping the requirements of Indian clientele in mind, these strategic models are highly successful due to enhanced space, comfort and luxury.

BMW Luxury Class (BMW 7 Series, BMW i7, BMW X7 and BMW XM)

BMW Luxury Class vehicles contributed 17% to total sales and BMW X7 was the highest-selling model. Launch of new exclusive editions such as BMW X7 Signature heightened the opulence of the segment.

BMW Sports Activity Vehicles and Sedans

With around 50:50 ratio between sports activity vehicles and sedans sales, BMW Group India is strategically positioned across the entire product spectrum in the luxury segment.

BMW Sports Activity Vehicles contributed 55% to sales. BMW X1 was the most popular SAV with around 20% share in sales. BMW 3 Series was once again the highest selling BMW sedan with a 19% share in sales.

BMW and MINI 360°

Customers enjoy great value proposition and complete peace of mind with the 360° finance plan from BMW India Financial Services which offers attractive low monthly instalments, assured buy-back, flexible end of term options and an opportunity to upgrade to a new car amongst other benefits. 7 out of 10 cars financed by BMW India Financial Services are through BMW and MINI 360°.

For BMW Joy Days festive offers, BMW India Financial Services has introduced exclusive finance plans with interest rates as low as 7.75% per annum and comprehensive EMI plans starting from just INR 49,999 onwards. (Valid on select models)

BMW Group India

With BMW, MINI and Motorrad, the BMW Group has its sight set firmly on the premium sector of the Indian automobile market. Along with cars and motorcycles, BMW Group's activities in India comprise of financial services for its premium clientele. BMW India and BMW India Financial Services are 100% subsidiaries of the BMW Group and are headquartered in Gurgaon (National Capital Region).

BMW India started operations in 2007. The wide range of its activities include a manufacturing plant in Chennai, a parts warehouse in Pune, a training centre in Gurgaon NCR and development of a dealer organisation across major metropolitan centres of the country.

MINI has successfully established itself as a premium small car brand in India since its launch in January 2012. BMW Motorrad officially started its operations as a part of the Indian subsidiary of BMW Group in April 2017.

With BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad, BMW Group India currently has over 80 touchpoints across the country setting high benchmarks in service quality and customer service. With launch of Retail.NEXT, BMW Group India aims to create a future-forward retail space that not only showcases its vehicles but also embodies the brand's commitment to luxury, innovation, and customer satisfaction. The new retail concept entails new design, new digital tools, new roles, and new processes. With a total investment of INR 365.6 crores, Retail.NEXT will be implemented across 56 facilities in 33 cities over 36 months.

BMW India Financial Services, a Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC), started operations in 2010. It operates with three business lines: Retail Finance, Commercial Finance and Insurance Solutions (as corporate agents). The services offered through BMW India Financial Services are significantly valuable to the premium clientele who require exclusive and flexible financial solutions.

