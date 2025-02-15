ONE Advertising and Communication Services Ltd. Wins Gold for 'Khate Raho Khushi Se' Campaign at Adgully's Marketing & Advertising Awards 2025

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], February 15: ONE Advertising and Communication Services Ltd. has been honoured with a Gold Award for Integrated Marketing Communication at Adgully's Marketing & Advertising Awards (MAA) held in Delhi. The award was bestowed for the 'Khate Raho Khushi Se' campaign developed for Ankur Edible Oils, celebrating the agency's excellence in strategic and creative communication that connects with the consumer at a deeper level.

ONE Advertising is one of the biggest and leading advertising agencies in Ahmedabad, providing 3600 communication solutions to a diverse range of clients across industries.

The campaign, rooted in scientific research, emphasises the health benefits of eating with joy. Numerous studies have shown that positive emotions while eating enhance digestion and boost overall well-being, aligning perfectly with Ankur Edible Oils' brand promise of health and happiness. The idea was to transform everyday eating experiences into moments of joy while promoting the message that eating with a smile is the first step to better health.

Reflecting on the recognition, Ms Vibhuti Bhatt, Director of ONE Advertising and Communication Services Ltd., said, "We're incredibly honoured to receive this Gold Award for the 'Khate Raho Khushi Se' campaign. This campaign was born from a simple yet powerful insight--when you eat joyfully, your body responds better, and the experience becomes more nourishing. Our team's relentless focus on connecting consumer insights with science-based communication has made this campaign a true success story. We're thrilled to see it resonate with both audiences and industry experts."

On the client side, Ms Jyotsnaben Patel, the Managing Partner of Ankur Edible Oils, expressed her pride in the campaign's achievement, stating, "In an increasingly competitive edible oil market, it's vital to differentiate through authentic communication backed by science. The 'Khate Raho Khushi Se' campaign beautifully blends our product's quality with a message that genuinely enhances consumer well-being. It's a testament to the collaborative effort between Ankur Edible Oils and ONE Advertising, and we are delighted to see it recognised at such a prestigious platform."

Adgully's Marketing & Advertising Awards (MAA), Delhi Chapter, celebrate excellence across North and West India, covering regions such as Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chandigarh, and Ladakh in the North, as well as Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, and Rajasthan in the West. The awards honour outstanding achievements across Print, TV, Radio, OOH, and Digital media platforms, recognising the best of marketing and advertising initiatives in the industry.

About the Campaign and ONE Advertising

The 'Khate Raho Khushi Se' campaign successfully leveraged science-backed communication and creative storytelling to strike a deep emotional chord with consumers. The campaign seamlessly spanned multiple media channels, reinforcing the core message of joyful eating and healthy living. ONE Advertising and Communication Services Ltd., a leader in integrated marketing solutions, continues to deliver innovative campaigns that resonate with brands and consumers alike.

