Online LPG Bookings Surge to 98%, Reflecting Rising Consumer Trust as Government of India Strengthens Enforcement Drive

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], April 15: Consumer perception around LPG availability is witnessing a clear and positive shift, with growing confidence replacing earlier concerns of shortage and panic buying. The Government of India's strengthened enforcement actions, consistent supply, and enhanced transparency measures have reassured households about uninterrupted access, leading to more informed and calm consumer behaviour, as reflected in the sharp rise in digital adoption and reduced instances of hoarding, according to the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG).

As part of a coordinated nationwide drive, over 1.28 lakh inspections and raids have been conducted since March 2026, resulting in the seizure of more than 59,000 LPG cylinders. These targeted actions are aimed at curbing hoarding and black marketing, preventing diversion of domestic LPG, and enhancing transparency across the distribution network.

Complementing these efforts, the Ministry has reinforced monitoring and oversight across LPG distributorships, strengthening compliance and ensuring equitable access for consumers. This has been supported by technology-led interventions that are transforming the consumer experience. Online LPG bookings have increased to about 98% across the industry, while OTP-based delivery authentication has reached 92%, improving transparency, convenience, and accountability.

India's LPG distribution ecosystem continues to demonstrate strong resilience. Domestic cylinder deliveries remain normal with no dry-outs reported, and over 51 lakh households received LPG cylinders in a single day. Most distributorships have also been operating on Sundays to ensure uninterrupted supply and meet consumer demand.

At the same time, supply stability has been maintained across segments, with bulk non-domestic LPG restored for key sectors such as food, polymer, and agriculture. More than 10 lakh commercial cylinders have been sold since March 23, supported by adequate crude inventories and optimal refinery operations.

These integrated enforcement, supply, and service delivery measures reflect the Government's continued focus on consumer protection, system integrity, and building sustained trust in the LPG ecosystem nationwide.

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