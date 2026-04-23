Only 1 in 4 professionals feel ready for what AI brings next: Reveals Simplilearn's 2026 Professional Sentiment Survey

PRNewswire

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], April 23: Simplilearn, a global leader in digital upskilling, has unveiled the second edition of its Professional Sentiment Survey 2026, part of Simplilearn's flagship State of Upskilling Report, highlighting a critical paradox shaping today's workforce. While AI adoption has become increasingly mainstream, genuine career readiness for an AI-driven future remains out of reach for most professionals. The survey was circulated to Simplilearn's vast database of existing and potential learners across geographies, industries, and experience levels. The survey reveals that while 85% of professionals regularly use AI at work, only 26% feel well-prepared to leverage it for long-term career growth.

The survey was conducted to understand how professionals across industries are experiencing and responding to the rapid rise of AI in the workplace. The survey explored professionals' current use of AI at work, their confidence in their AI skills, and how prepared professionals feel for the long-term career implications of AI. The survey also examined the most sought-after skills for 2026, professionals' intent to invest in learning and certification, and whether organizations are actively equipping their workforce for the AI era. Addressing these critical aspects provided valuable data on workforce sentiment, the growing gap between AI adoption and AI readiness, and how professionals across industries are positioning themselves for success in an AI-driven job market.

Here are the key insights from the survey, highlighting trends in AI adoption, career readiness, and upskilling in 2026:

- AI Adoption vs. Readiness Gap: 85% of professionals use AI regularly at work, yet only 26% feel well-prepared to use it in ways that support long-term career growth - a critical disconnect between usage and genuine preparedness

- Organizational Gap: 69% of professionals say AI is already partially or extensively embedded in their workflows, yet 71% feel their organizations are not adequately preparing them for the AI era

- Intent to Upskill: 76% of professionals say they are likely to invest in a professional certificate or training program in 2026, consistent across the US, India, Europe, and the UAE

- Top Skills of 2026: AI & Machine Learning (41%), Data Analytics & Visualization (20%), and Product Management & Digital Strategy (12%)

- Optimism Is High, Urgency Is Not: While 62% view AI as an opportunity, this optimism is not matched by preparedness across experience levels and geographies

- Career Ambition Holds Strong: Despite preparedness gaps, 59% aim for growth roles in 2026, while 30% are driven by financial and entrepreneurial goals, and 20% focus on staying relevant, highlighting strong intent but limited direction.

AI adoption has advanced faster than roles and skills have evolved. The result is a readiness gap defined less by access to AI and more by the ability to apply it thoughtfully. At an organizational level, companies are deploying AI tools at a pace, yet 71% of professionals feel left to navigate their own AI readiness.

With industry reports projecting that nearly 39% of core skills will change by 2030, and estimating that around 70% of skills used in most jobs will shift over the same period, the stakes for individuals and organizations are rising sharply. The surge in learning intent seen in this survey, over 76% planning to invest in upskilling, signals that professionals understand what is at stake. The challenge is to convert that intent into structured, purposeful capability-building.

Mr. Kashyap Dalal, Cofounder and COO of Simplilearn, commented on the survey, "AI is no longer a future consideration ; it is a present reality in virtually every workplace. But this survey makes clear that using AI and being ready for AI are very different. Familiarity with tools has not translated into readiness for what comes next. For professionals, relying on current tool knowledge alone is a fragile position in a landscape where nearly 40% of core skills are expected to change by 2030. For organizations, deploying AI without developing people is an incomplete strategy. Both must act with urgency. At Simplilearn, we are focused on bridging this gap, helping professionals move from simply using AI to genuinely leading with it."

As the professional world accelerates into an AI-driven era, Simplilearn remains committed to equipping individuals and organizations with the skills needed to thrive. Working in partnership with leading universities, industry bodies, and corporations, Simplilearn's AI and technology programs are designed to build not just familiarity, but genuine, future-ready capability across roles, functions, and experience levels. Simplilearn has launched over 20 AI programs in the past year, and the AI category currently contributes to 50% of its total revenue.

About Simplilearn

Founded in 2010, Simplilearn, a Blackstone portfolio company, is a global leader in digital upskilling, enabling learners across the globe with access to world-class training for individuals and businesses. Simplilearn offers 1,500+ live classes each month across 150+ countries, impacting over 8 million learners worldwide. Its programs are designed and delivered in collaboration with world-renowned universities, top corporations, and leading industry bodies. From early-career professionals to managers, executives, small businesses, and large enterprises, Simplilearn's role-based, skill-focused, industry-recognized, and globally relevant training programs provide ideal upskilling solutions for diverse career or business goals. For more information, please visit www.simplilearn.com

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