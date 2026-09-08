OPPO All Set to Bring the New F35 Series to India, Taking Forward the Legacy of the Much-Loved F Series

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 8: Over the years, the OPPO F Series has built a strong and enduring legacy in India, beginning its journey as a segment-defining selfie expert and evolving alongside the changing needs and aspirations of Indian consumers. From pioneering the selfie experience to establishing a reputation for durability, reliability and consistently smooth performance, the F Series has continued to raise the bar with every generation. Its focus on delivering stylish smartphones with thoughtful innovation, robust build quality and dependable experiences has helped it earn the trust and love of consumers across the country, making it one of OPPO's most recognised and established smartphone portfolios in India.

The success of the F Series has been shaped not just by its technology, but by its ability to evolve alongside the aspirations and lifestyles of its consumers. With every generation, OPPO has continued to build on the strengths of the series while introducing experiences that are relevant to the way consumers live, connect and engage with their smartphones. This consumer-first approach has been central to the F Series' journey in India, creating a portfolio that has consistently resonated with a young and dynamic audience.

Taking this legacy forward, OPPO is now set to introduce the OPPO F35 Series in India, marking the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the F Series. The upcoming series represents the continued evolution of OPPO's commitment to bringing meaningful innovation and thoughtfully designed smartphone experiences to Indian consumers.

As anticipation builds around the next addition to the F Series portfolio, the OPPO F35 Series is coming soon to India. The new series is poised to carry forward the trust and consumer love that have defined the F Series journey, while opening up a fresh chapter for the brand and its consumers.

With the next chapter of the F Series set to unfold soon, OPPO invites consumers to stay tuned for more updates.

A new F Series experience is coming soon!

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global smart device brand. Since the launch of its first mobile phone - "Smiley Face" - in 2008, OPPO has been in relentless pursuit of the perfect synergy of aesthetic satisfaction and innovative technology. Today, OPPO provides a wide range of smart devices spearheaded by the Find and Reno series. Beyond devices, OPPO also provides its users with ColorOS operating system and internet services. OPPO has footprints in more than 70 countries and regions, with more than 40,000 employees dedicated to creating a better life for customers around the world.

About OPPO India

Founded in 2014, OPPO Mobiles India Pvt Ltd (OPPO India) is a leading technology company in India, renowned for its innovative and diverse portfolio, including the Find, Reno, F, K, and A series smartphones, as well as IoT devices. The company is headquartered in Gurugram, Haryana.

OPPO has been at the forefront of technological innovation, particularly in imaging technology, device durability, and battery health optimisation. Guided by the philosophy 'Make Your Moment', OPPO empowers users to create and embrace the beauty of life through advanced technology, fostering freedom and fulfillment in everyday experiences.

Spanning over 110 acres, the company operates one of India's largest mobile manufacturing facilities in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. With multiple production lines, assembly stations and testing stations, the plant is capable of dispatching hundreds of micro parts to produce approximately 200 smartphones in under 10 minutes. As a socially responsible organisation, OPPO India actively engages in initiatives focused on skill development and e-waste awareness among the country's youth.

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