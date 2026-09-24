OPPO All Set to Bring the New K14 Plus to India on 29th September

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 23: Building on the strong legacy of the OPPO K Series in India , OPPO is all set to introduce the all-new OPPO K14 Plus on 29th September 2026 . The latest addition to the K Series is designed to take the segment forward with a focus on what matters most to today's smartphone users: powerful performance, an elevated everyday experience and lasting reliability .

The K Series has consistently resonated with consumers looking for smartphones that deliver more across performance and everyday usage. With the K14 Plus , OPPO is taking this proposition a step further, bringing together capabilities designed to keep pace with demanding workdays, entertainment, content consumption and everything in between.

At the heart of the K14 Plus is a "Powered to Perform" philosophy, led by the MediaTek Dimensity 7360 MAX , which delivers an AnTuTu score of over 1 million . Paired with an immersive 1.5K AMOLED 144Hz display with up to 3600 nits peak brightness , the K14 Plus is designed to make everyday interactions faster, smoother and more responsive. Its 5000mm² VC cooling system further enables sustained performance through extended usage, helping the device maintain consistent performance rather than focusing only on peak numbers.

The K14 Plus also brings a pro-grade camera experience , featuring a 50MP OIS Main Camera with 4K video recording , designed to capture sharper and more stable photos and videos across everyday scenarios. Complementing the rear camera is a 16MP Sony IMX480 selfie camera , giving users a capable front-camera experience for selfies, video calls and social content.

Complementing this is the "Built to Last" philosophy, with the K14 Plus featuring a massive 8000mAh battery designed to keep up with demanding days and extended usage. The device takes longevity beyond battery capacity, with 6-Year Smoothness Protection and IP69K durability , giving consumers greater confidence in a smartphone built to remain dependable over the long term. Adding to its durability credentials is the Damage Proof 360 Armour Body , designed to provide enhanced protection for everyday use.

The K14 Plus also brings thoughtful features designed to elevate the everyday experience, including an in-display fingerprint sensor for convenient unlocking and dual stereo speakers with an Ultra Volume mode for a more immersive audio experience.

The K14 Plus will also offer an enhanced ColorOS experience , with new AI-powered features that make everyday interactions more intuitive and efficient. From managing information and tasks to simplifying daily workflows, the software is designed to help consumers do more with less effort , seamlessly complementing the device's powerful hardware.

With the OPPO K14 Plus , OPPO is once again looking to raise expectations in the segment by bringing together performance, pro-grade imaging, endurance, durability and an elevated everyday experience in one device - while leaving more details for the launch.

The OPPO K14 Plus will be available exclusively on Flipkart Unique. Consumers can also look forward to exciting offers during the Big Billion Days .

Stay tuned for more details as OPPO unveils the next chapter of the K Series on 29th September 2026.

About OPPO

As smartphone usage continues to become an integral part of everyday life, consumers are looking for devices that can keep pace with their needs and offer dependable experiences day after day. With the OPPO K14 Lite, we have focused on delivering the essentials that make a meaningful difference to everyday smartphone usage - from a long-lasting 7000mAh battery and smooth performance to a bright 120Hz display and thoughtful design. Our aim is to make technology that is reliable, relevant and accessible to a wider set of consumers across India. The K14 Lite reflects this commitment by bringing together meaningful features and everyday durability in a smartphone designed to keep up with the way people live, work and stay connected."

About OPPO India

Founded in 2014, OPPO Mobiles India Pvt Ltd (OPPO India) is a leading technology company in India, renowned for its innovative and diverse portfolio, including the Find, Reno, F, K, and A series smartphones, as well as IoT devices. The company is headquartered in Gurugram, Haryana.

OPPO has been at the forefront of technological innovation, particularly in imaging technology, device durability, and battery health optimisation. Guided by the philosophy 'Make Your Moment', OPPO empowers users to create and embrace the beauty of life through advanced technology, fostering freedom and fulfillment in everyday experiences.

Spanning over 110 acres, the company operates one of India's largest mobile manufacturing facilities in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. With multiple production lines, assembly stations and testing stations, the plant is capable of dispatching hundreds of micro parts to produce approximately 200 smartphones in under 10 minutes. As a socially responsible organisation, OPPO India actively engages in initiatives focused on skill development and e-waste awareness among the country's youth.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)