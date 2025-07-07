OPPO and Croma Collaborate to Offer an Exclusive Reno14 Series5G Experience

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], July 7: In a dynamic Co-branded collaboration, smartphone innovator OPPO and India's trusted electronics retail brand Croma have officially launched the new OPPO Reno14 Series5G - AI Portrait Camera smartphones in India with the starting price of Rs. 37,999. This partnership brings together next-gen technology and India's most expansive electronics retail network, with 560+ Croma stores across 200 cities now offering customers an exclusive hands-on experience of the Reno 14 Series.

The launch at Vegas Mall, Dwarka saw a grand live event with OPPO India and Croma coming together to unveil the devices exclusively for Croma's pre-booking customers. The energy-packed event witnessed tech enthusiasts, media, and influencers come together to celebrate the launch of a phone designed for creators, explorers, and everyday users alike.

The experience zone at the venue featured multiple live engagement setups where walk-in guests could interact with the phone's innovative features. Product demonstrations allowed users to explore the 50MP 3.5x telephoto camera, Ultra-Clear 4K HDR video at 60fps, and the new AI Editor 2.0. From professional-grade photography simulations to travel content creation setups, visitors truly travelled through tech with Reno.

Adding to the buzz, renowned tech influencers and content creators took the stage to share their hands-on experiences with the phone. They highlighted its travel-friendly design, lightweight build, and professional camera system, calling it a game-changer for travel enthusiasts and mobile storytellers.

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 processor, and designed in elegant, earthy tones -- Forest Green, Pearl White, and Titanium Grey -- the OPPO Reno14 Series5G combines power, performance, and nature-inspired aesthetics.

The OPPO Reno14 Series5G is now available at all Croma stores across India. Visit your nearest outlet for a hands-on experience and grab limited-time launch offers.

