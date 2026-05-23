OPPO India and Reliance Digital Redefine Smartphone Launches in India with the Grand Debut of the Find X9 Ultra and Find X9s

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 23: OPPO India, in partnership with Reliance Digital, unveiled the all-new Find X9 Ultra and Find X9s through a first-of-its-kind curated launch experience that reimagined how flagship smartphones are introduced in India. More than a product launch, the experience brought together creators, media, lifestyle influencers, and technology enthusiasts like Rajiv Makhni, Juhi Godambe Jain, Sejal Kumar for an immersive evening designed around storytelling, creativity, and content creation -- reflecting the philosophy of the Find X9 Ultra and Find X9s: "Your Story Matters."

Hosted at a beach side club in Juhu, the venue transformed the launch into a creator-led experiential showcase featuring immersive photography zones, live demonstrations, entertainment, and hands-on interactions powered by the Find X9 Ultra and Find X9s.

The OPPO Find X9s brings flagship imaging and performance into a sleek, lightweight form factor designed for modern creators and professionals. Featuring a 6.59-inch flat AMOLED display with ultra-thin bezels, 3,600nits peak brightness, and 3840Hz PWM dimming, the device delivers an immersive viewing experience across entertainment and productivity. Its Hasselblad co-developed 50MP triple-camera system includes a main, ultra-wide, and 3x periscope telephoto lens with support for 120x Super Zoom, powered by OPPO's LUMO Image Engine for natural colours and enhanced detail. Backed by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500s platform, a 7,025mAh battery, and 80W SUPERVOOC™ charging, the Find X9s delivers seamless all-day flagship performance.

The Find X9 Ultra introduces OPPO's new-generation Hasselblad Master Camera System, built for users who rely on smartphones as their primary camera.

At its core is a 50MP 10x optical zoom telephoto camera engineered as a built-in 230mm-equivalent teleconverter and powered by OPPO's proprietary Quintuple Prism Periscope Structure. Working alongside the 200MP main and 200MP 3x telephoto cameras, the system delivers a focal range from 14mm to 460mm. The setup also includes a 50MP ultra-wide camera, a new True Color Camera and a 50MP front camera.

Supporting the system is OPPO's LUMO Image Engine, which enhances dynamic range and detail, while Hasselblad Master, Portrait and XPAN modes bring creative flexibility and Hasselblad's signature imaging experience.

For video, the Find X9 Ultra supports 4K recording at 60fps, 120fps Dolby Vision HDR and introduces 8K recording at 30fps for the first time on an OPPO flagship. Professional workflows are supported through O-Log2, ACES and 3D LUTs with real-time preview and LUT burn-in.

Up front, the Find X9 Ultra features a 6.82-inch 144Hz QHD+ ProXDR AMOLED display with peak brightness of up to 3,600nits and 2160Hz PWM dimming for enhanced viewing comfort. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 platform, it packs a 7,050mAh silicon-carbon battery with 100W SUPERVOOC™[?] wired and 50W AIRVOOC™[?] wireless charging.

The collaboration reinforced Reliance Digital's vision of going beyond retail to create meaningful technology experiences for consumers. By enabling customers to discover, interact with, and experience innovation first hand, Reliance Digital continues to redefine the role of electronics retail in India's premium technology ecosystem.

OPPO Find X9 Series will be available at an effective starting price of INR 62,199*

About OPPO India

Founded in 2014, OPPO Mobiles India Pvt Ltd (OPPO India) is a leading technology company in India, renowned for its innovative and diverse portfolio, including the Find, Reno, F, K, and A series smartphones, as well as IoT devices. The company is headquartered in Gurugram, Haryana.

OPPO has been at the forefront of technological innovation, particularly in imaging technology, device durability, and battery health optimisation. Guided by the philosophy 'Make Your Moment', OPPO empowers users to create and embrace the beauty of life through advanced technology, fostering freedom and fulfillment in everyday experiences.

Spanning over 110 acres, the company operates one of India's largest mobile manufacturing facilities in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. With multiple production lines, assembly stations and testing stations, the plant is capable of dispatching hundreds of micro parts to produce approximately 200 smartphones in under 10 minutes. As a socially responsible organization, OPPO India actively engages in initiatives focused on skill development and e-waste awareness among the country's youth.

About Reliance Digital

Reliance Digital is India's largest electronics retailer, present in over 850 cities with more than 700+ large-format Reliance Digital stores and 900+ My Jio stores, serving customers in every corner of the country and making the latest technology accessible to all. With over 300 international and national brands and more than 5,000 products at the best prices, Reliance Digital offers the largest selection of models to help customers find the right technology for their lifestyle. The trained and well-informed staff at every store are always ready to guide customers through every detail of each product. Importantly, Reliance Digital provides after-sales service for all its products through Reliance resQ, the service arm of the retailer and India's only ISO 9001-certified electronics service brand. Reliance resQ is available all week and is fully equipped to provide end-to-end solutions.

For ease of purchase, customers can visit any Reliance Digital store or shop online at www.reliancedigital.in.

*Effective price including applicable offers; T & C Apply

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