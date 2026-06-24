OPPO Introduces a Trend-Setting Design Language with the Reno16 Series, Featuring India's First HoloVerse 3D Design and AI Snap Key

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 24: For years, the OPPO Reno Series has explored new possibilities in smartphone design, combining premium craftsmanship with distinctive trendy visual identity. With the upcoming Reno16 Series, OPPO takes this philosophy a step further, introducing a bold new design language that appears to lift off the device and exist in real space. Inspired by the mystery and beauty of the cosmos, the Reno16 Series combines an all-new 3D Pop Planet Design, with OPPO's industry-exclusive HoloVerse 3D Technology and the debut of the AI Snap Key on the Reno series.

Blending advanced engineering and everyday functionality, the Reno16 series reimagines smartphone design through a visually dynamic finish, ultra-slim form factor, intelligent shortcuts and premium durability, creating an experience that is as expressive as it is intuitive.

A Design That Brings Depth and Motion to Life

Inspired by the beauty of distant planets, the Reno16 Series creates a vibrant world of its own, where light, depth, and motion come together in a mesmerizing visual experience. The Reno16 series is designed to reflect a generation that embraces curiosity, self-expression and multidimensional identities. For users who see fashion, aesthetics and technology as an extension of their personality, the Reno16 Series introduces India's First HoloVerse 3D Design, creating a striking visual effect that makes you the center of attention the moment you take out your phone.

Available exclusively on the Starry White variant, the new 3D Pop Planet Design creates a stunning naked-eye 3D effect, with a celestial planet appear to float beneath the phone's surface. Its dynamic appearance shifts with every angle, ensuring it looks distinctive and captivating from all 360 degrees.

Built using a highly advanced dual-layer optical structure comprising a graphic layer and a precision-engineered microlens array, the design uses tens of millions of lithographic microlenses to manipulate light and create a dynamic stereoscopic effect that shifts with movement and changing light conditions. The result is a visually captivating floating planet effect that appears suspended beneath the glass, bringing unprecedented depth and dimensionality to smartphone aesthetics.

Complementing this signature design is OPPO's Floating 3D Glitter finish and Dynamic Stellar Ring around the camera module, adding shimmer, depth and a distinctive visual identity. The Reno16 Series is crafted with a seamless one-piece cold-sculpted design and is available in a range of expressive colourways. The Reno16 series comes in Starry White, Twilight Violet and Stellar Purple, ensuring users can choose a finish that best reflects their individual style.

Crafted for Everyday Comfort and Immersive Viewing

From endlessly scrolling through social feeds on one's commute to catching up on high-definition vlogs, holding a heavy, bulky phone all day can quickly become a major hassle for students, young entrepreneurs, and frequent travellers who are constantly on the move. The Reno16 features a compact 6.32-inch AMOLED display with ultra-thin symmetrical bezels, featuring bezels as narrow as 1.6mm to achieve an impressive 93.4% screen-to-body ratio, a crisp FHD+ resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. The Reno16c follows closely with a 6.57-inch AMOLED display, paired with FHD+ resolution and a fluid 120Hz refresh rate. The ultra-thin bezels allow more of the display to take centre stage, delivering a truly immersive viewing experience whether you're watching videos, scrolling through content or editing photos on the move.

Despite housing a powerful camera system, the Reno16 remains as slim as 8.22mm in thickness and as lightweight as 182g, while the Reno16c just 8.44mm in thickness and weighing about 195g, making both devices comfortable to hold and easy to use throughout the day.

Across both devices, the displays deliver vibrant colours and strong outdoor visibility with the Reno16 reaching a peak brightness of 1,800 nits and the Reno16c at 1,400 nits, keeping content clear and readable even under direct sunlight. Combined with advanced eye-care technologies, the Reno16 Series is designed to deliver a comfortable viewing experience throughout the day and into the night.

AI Snap Key Makes Its Reno Series Debut

Making its debut on the Reno16 Series, the new side-mounted AI Snap Key is designed to keep up with this fast-paced lifestyle, putting AI-powered productivity and creativity right at your fingertips.

With a single press, users can instantly save on-screen content to Mind Space, while a long press records a quick voice note and a double press launches Mind Space instantly. The key is also highly customisable, allowing users to assign shortcuts for frequently used functions such as the camera, flashlight, translator, recorder and more. Paired with AI Mind Pilot, Mind Space brings together Gemini, Perplexity and ChatGPT in one place, enabling users to research, compare answers, organise information and retrieve saved content effortlessly.

Built for Life's Unexpected Moments

The Reno16 Series sets a new durability benchmark with IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K certifications, the highest tier of protection available guarding against splashes, dust, water immersion up to 1.5 metres for 30 minutes, and high-pressure, high-temperature water jets.

OPPO Reno16 Aerospace-Grade Aluminium Frame goes beyond aesthetics delivering 200% higher yield strength and 36% better drop resistance compared to conventional plastic frames, so you can shoot from any angle without the anxiety of accidental drops. Completing the experience is Splash Touch and Glove Touch technology, ensuring the display remains responsive even with wet hands or while wearing gloves, allowing you to seamlessly hit record or reply to comments in the rain.

Smartphone design has long been confined to flat surfaces. Colours and textures evolved, but perception remained two-dimensional. The Reno16 Series changes that. The 3D Pop Planet Design introduces real depth to the back of a smartphone a celestial form that shifts with light and movement. The AI Snap Key brings that same thinking to interaction, putting intelligence exactly where it is needed. Together, they mark a new chapter for the Reno Series one defined not by what you see, but by what you experience.

About OPPO India PVT Ltd.

OPPO is a leading global smart device brand. Since the launch of its first mobile phone - "Smiley Face" - in 2008, OPPO has been in relentless pursuit of the perfect synergy of aesthetic satisfaction and innovative technology. Today, OPPO provides a wide range of smart devices spearheaded by the Find and Reno series. Beyond devices, OPPO also provides its users with ColorOS operating system and internet services. OPPO has footprints in more than 70 countries and regions, with more than 40,000 employees dedicated to creating a better life for customers around the world.

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