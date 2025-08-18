OPPO K13 Turbo 5G: India's Only Smartphone with a Cooling Fan Goes Live on Sale Today

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 18: OPPO India's recently launched K13 Turbo 5G, India's first smartphone with a cooling fan, goes on sale today, across Flipkart, OPPO India E-store and mainline retail stores. Built for Indian gamers and power users, it combines OPPO's self-developed Storm Engine cooling technology with a flagship-grade MediaTek Dimensity 8450 processor, a massive 7000mAh battery, 80W SuperVOOCTM fast charging, and a 1.5K AMOLED flat display to deliver next-gen performance, sustained thermal controls, and an immersive visual experience even during the most demanding usage scenarios.

Available at a starting price of ₹27,999 for the 8GB+128GB and ₹29,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant, the OPPO K13 Turbo 5G will be available in White Knight, Purple Phantom, and Midnight Maverick. On the first sale day i.e. today, consumers can avail an instant discount of ₹3,000 with select bank offers or exchange bonus, along with an additional 9-month No Cost EMI option (offer only applicable on the first sale day i.e. 18th Aug)--bringing the effective price to ₹24,999 and ₹26,999 respectively.

Unleashing the Storm Engine for Peak Performance

The OPPO K13 Turbo 5G debuts with OPPO's self-developed Storm Engine, the most advanced smartphone air-cooling system ever developed, delivering 220% more airflow and 20% better cooling efficiency than conventional fans. Designed over four years and refined through nine design iterations, Storm Engine combines high airflow, ultra-low power consumption, and full-level waterproofing (IPX9/IPX8/IPX6). Its L-shaped duct directs cool air to the processor for targeted heat dissipation, while a micro centrifugal fan with 0.1mm ultra-thin blades spins at 18,000 RPM, boosting airflow by a further 20%. Thirteen 0.1mm heat fins expand the heat exchange area by 10%, tripling dissipation efficiency. Together with a 7,000mm² vapour chamber and 19,000mm² graphite layer, the system keeps device temperatures 2-4°C lower in games like BGMI, preventing thermal throttling, maintaining stable frame rates, and ensuring comfort during extended sessions.

Elite Gaming Capabilities

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8450, the OPPO K13 Turbo 5G offers high-output gaming performance. Its All-Big Core architecture and enlarged L3 cache deliver up to 41% faster multi-core performance while cutting power consumption by 40% compared to the previous generation. Paired with the ARM G720 MC7 GPU, it sustains high frame rates and vivid visuals even under heavy load. The upgraded NPU 880 boosts AI efficiency by 40%, enabling features like real-time scene optimisation, lag-free voice commands, and smart system tuning. It is designed for users who demand speed without sacrificing battery endurance, and consistently delivers strong gaming and multitasking performance, even in high-temperature, high-pressure environments.

Battery That Doesn't Give Up, Immersive Design, and Vivid Display

The K13 Turbo Pro 5G comes with 7,000mAh battery that powers for up to five years of reliable use, with 80W SUPERVOOCTM Flash Charge delivering a full charge in just 54 minutes. Bypass Charging directs power to the motherboard during gameplay to reduce heat and preserve battery health, while Intelligent Charging Engine 5.0 optimises charging efficiency. With a slim 8.31mm profile and 207g, featuring Crystal Shield glass for durability, Turbo Luminous Ring with three colour options in White Knight, Purple Phantom, and Midnight Maverick. The 6.8-inch LTPS flexible AMOLED display offers 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling, 1,600-nit peak brightness, 10-bit colour depth, and in-display fingerprint unlocking--delivering fluid visuals and responsive touch control even in wet or gloved conditions.

Pro-Grade Imaging and Smarter AI Experiences

The K13 Turbo 5G boasts of 50MP EIS main camera with a 2MP auxiliary lens, and a 16MP Sony IMX480 front camera for sharp selfies. AI-driven tools such as AI Clarity Enhancer, AI Eraser, AI Unblur, and AI Reflection Remover elevate creativity and detail capture. Running on ColorOS 15, the device offers AI Game Assistant, High-Energy Outdoor Mode 2.0, and AI Voice for document summaries, image-text analysis, cross-device syncing, and real-time call translation. Creative minds out there can benefit from AI Best Face and 4K Ultra-Clear Export with ProXDR effects, ensuring the OPPO K13 Turbo 5G delivers a seamless blend of high performance, intelligent features, and long-lasting reliability.

About OPPO India PVT Ltd.

