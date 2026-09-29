OPPO Launches K14 Plus in India - A Smartphone That is Powered to Perform and Built to Last, Starting at INR 29,999

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 29: OPPO India today announced the launch of the OPPO K14 Plus, a powerful new addition to the K Series that brings together performance, immersive entertainment, advanced imaging and long-lasting endurance. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7360 MAX, the smartphone features a 1.5K 144Hz AMOLED Ultra Bright Display, 6-Year Durable 8000mAh Large Battery, 50MP OIS Main Camera with 4K video, 5000mm² Vapour Chamber for sustained performance. Built around OPPO's "Powered to Perform, Built to Last" proposition, the K14 Plus is designed to deliver a smooth, dependable experience that keeps up with demanding everyday use while offering the confidence of long-term performance and durability.

Priced at INR 29,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant, INR 32,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant and INR 35,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant, the OPPO K14 Plus will be available for purchase starting 8th October 2026 - first day of Big Billion Days on Flipkart and OPPO India e-store from 00:00 hrs onwards in two vibrant colour options: Solar Orange and Star White. Consumers purchasing this smartphone can avail an INR 4,000 instant bank discount on the sale day with all leading banks, along with a 6-month No Cost EMI option. This brings the effective prices to INR 25,999, INR 28,999 and INR 31,999, respectively.

Mr. Goldee Patnaik, Head of Communications, OPPO India, said, "A smartphone can be powerful on paper, but what matters to consumers is how that power translates into everyday life and how long it continues to do so. This is the thinking behind the OPPO K14 Plus. We have brought together the Dimensity 7360 MAX, 1.5K 144Hz AMOLED display, 6-Year Durable 8000mAh Large Battery, 50MP OIS camera with 4K video and 5000mm² VC cooling not simply to create a strong specification sheet, but to build a device that can keep pace with the way consumers use their smartphones today and over time. 'Powered to Perform, Built to Last' captures our belief that lasting value comes from performance you can depend on, experience after experience."

Mr. Anshuman Bhatt, Head of E-commerce, OPPO India, said, "The way consumers discover, and purchase smartphones is increasingly shaped by digital-first research, and Flipkart continues to be an important part of that journey for us. With the K14 Plus, we are bringing a strong combination of performance, display, imaging and long-lasting battery life to consumers through a Flipkart launch. The Big Billion Days platform gives us an opportunity to connect the K14 Plus with consumers at scale, while offering the convenience of a trusted digital shopping experience. We look forward to making this powerful new addition to the K Series accessible to consumers across India this upcoming festive season."

Engineered for Power, Built for Sustained Performance

At the heart of the OPPO K14 Plus is the MediaTek Dimensity 7360 MAX, built on a 4nm process and featuring an octa-core architecture with four Cortex-A78 cores clocked at up to 2.5GHz and four Cortex-A55 cores at up to 2.0GHz, supported by an Arm Mali-G615 GPU. The chipset delivers a 30% CPU multi-core performance boost and 35% GPU performance boost compared with the previous generation of Dimensity chip, based on data from MediaTek and OPPO Lab.

The smartphone has achieved an AnTuTu score of more than 1 million, with the result recorded on the 8GB + 256GB variant using AnTuTu Benchmark V12. It pairs the chipset with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage, across 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB configurations, with up to 16GB RAM Expansion on the 8GB variants for smoother multitasking and app switching.

Beyond peak benchmark performance, the K14 Plus is engineered for sustained performance with a 5000mm² SuperCool VC Vapour Chamber, upgraded from 3900mm² on the K14 and supported by a 19,989mm² graphite spread to help dissipate heat during prolonged workloads. For supported gaming scenarios, AI GameBoost 3.0 helps optimise performance, touch responsiveness and power consumption.

Built to Last with Long-Lasting Power and Segment-Leading Durability

The OPPO K14 Plus brings together long-lasting battery endurance, long-term smoothness and robust physical protection under its "Built to Last" proposition. Its 6-Year Durable 8000mAh Large Battery, a 1,000mAh increase over the K14, is paired with 45W SUPERVOOC charging and is designed to deliver multi-day endurance. Based on OPPO Lab testing, the smartphone delivers up to 705.4 hours of standby, 30.33 hours of WhatsApp voice calls, 20.97 hours of YouTube playback, 15.03 hours of Instagram Reels, 14.39 hours of Maps navigation and 12.64 hours of BGMI at 60fps, with typical mixed usage rated at approximately 2.95 days under specified conditions.

The battery is engineered to retain 80% or more of its capacity after 1,800 full charge cycles, equivalent to approximately six years of use when charged once a day under specified conditions. The smartphone also supports Bypass Charging for supported usage scenarios and 10W reverse wired charging for compatible devices and accessories.

The long-term experience is further supported by 6-Year Smoothness Protection on the 256GB variant, tested by OPPO Lab using ageing technology to simulate extended usage. The software architecture combines the Luminous Rendering Engine, Trinity Engine with Parallel Loading and Adaptive Scheduling Architecture, while Smoothness Boost OTA updates and Extended Use Care 2.0 help maintain system performance over time. The 128GB variants support up to five years of smooth performance under the specified testing framework.

For physical durability, the K14 Plus features a Damage-Proof 360° Armour Body, combining an aerospace-grade aluminium alloy frame, structural collision beams, airbag-style cushioning and reinforced construction. The smartphone comes with IP69K, IP69, IP68 and IP66 protection, providing resistance across a broad range of water and dust exposure scenarios. The aluminium structure has also passed 1,000 bend cycles, while thickened protective glass and reinforced corners provide additional protection against everyday impacts.

Capture More, Create More with 50MP OIS and AI-Powered Imaging

The OPPO K14 Plus features a 50MP main camera with OIS, a 1/2-inch sensor, f/1.8 aperture and autofocus, designed to deliver detailed and stable photography across everyday shooting scenarios. The camera system supports 4K video recording on rear cameras with 4K Ultra-Steady video for supported scenarios, along with 1080p 120Hz and 720p 240Hz slow-motion recording.

The imaging experience is further enhanced by Turbo RAW multi-frame processing, AI Night Mode, Dual-View recording, Motion Photos and in-sensor zoom, while India-focused skin-tone tuning is designed to recognise and separately optimise different skin tones under varied lighting conditions. On the front, the smartphone features a 16MP Sony IMX480 camera, with the display also functioning as a soft key light for low-light selfies.

For creative photography, the K14 Plus brings together AI Portrait Glow, AI Popout 2.0, AI Remix Collage, AI Recompose and AI Eraser, giving users multiple ways to enhance, reframe, personalise and edit their images. The smartphone also supports an underwater photography mode for supported freshwater conditions, featuring an independent underwater colour profile and auto-drainage routine.

Premium Design with One of Segment's Thinnest Bezels and a 1.5K 144Hz AMOLED Display

The OPPO K14 Plus features a 17.22cm 1.5K AMOLED Ultra Bright Display with an adaptive refresh rate of up to 144Hz, delivering smoother scrolling, fluid animations and an immersive viewing experience. The display offers a 2772 �- 1272 resolution, 450 PPI, support for 1.07 billion colours, alongside 100% DCI-P3 colour coverage.

The panel reaches 3600 nits Peak Brightness, with 1800 nits full-screen brightness supporting outdoor legibility. It also features 2160Hz high-frequency PWM dimming at low brightness and touch sampling of up to 240Hz. The adaptive refresh rate intelligently switches between 60Hz, 90Hz, 120Hz and 144Hz depending on the content, balancing smooth visuals with power efficiency. Adding to its premium appeal are segment-leading thin bezels measuring 1.66mm at the top, 1.65mm on the sides and 1.90mm at the bottom, contributing to the 93.6% screen-to-body ratio. The AM04 aerospace-grade aluminium alloy serves both structural and thermal functions, while the in-display optical fingerprint sensor offers convenient everyday unlocking.

Measuring 16.26�-7.76�-0.84 cm and weighing approximately 207g, the K14 Plus is available in two finishes: Solar Orange, inspired by the energy of a solar flare, and White Star, inspired by soft starlight.

Smarter, Smoother and More Connected with ColorOS 16

The OPPO K14 Plus runs on ColorOS 16, bringing together system optimisation, AI-powered capabilities and connected experiences for a smarter and smoother everyday experience. At its core is the All-New Trinity Engine, featuring Parallel Loading and Adaptive Scheduling Architecture to intelligently manage system resources and improve responsiveness. Based on OPPO Lab testing, the Adaptive Scheduling Architecture contributes to up to 15% improvement in overall smoothness, while the system is designed to reduce loading delays and optimise memory allocation under demanding usage scenarios. ColorOS 16 also brings a suite of AI-powered experiences, including AI Ultra-Clear Documents and AI editing tools, while O+ Connect enables convenient file transfers between OPPO smartphones and iPhones.

For connectivity, AI LinkBoost 4.0 combines intelligent network optimisation, WLAN autologin and dual-link network acceleration to support stable connectivity across streaming, gaming and video calls. Security-focused capabilities including AI Call Guard and One-Tap Security Guard are designed to help users identify potential risks across supported calls and digital transactions. The experience is further supported by Extended Use Care 2.0, which includes Smart System Maintenance, Deep Phone Care and a System Smoothness Report, giving users tools to maintain and monitor their device over the long term.

Please find more details here.

About OPPO

As a global brand in personal intelligent technology, OPPO is dedicated to building an intelligent ecosystem that integrates smartphones, IoT devices, and software, empowering everyone to discover and create the beauty of life, achieving a fulfilling and free life. Guided by our mission of "Technology for Mankind, Kindness for the World" and core value of "Benfen", OPPO always remains user-centric and drives innovation to advance personal intelligent technology, making creativity accessible and infusing beauty into everyday life with a solid foundation of 118,000 patents.

About OPPO India

Founded in 2014, OPPO Mobiles India Pvt Ltd (OPPO India) is a leading technology company in India, renowned for its innovative and diverse portfolio, including the Find, Reno, F, K, and A series smartphones, as well as IoT devices. The company is headquartered in Gurugram, Haryana. OPPO has been at the forefront of technological innovation, particularly in imaging technology, device durability, and battery health optimisation. Guided by the philosophy 'Make Your Moment', OPPO empowers users to create and embrace the beauty of life through advanced technology, fostering freedom and fulfillment in everyday experiences. Spanning over 110 acres, the company operates one of India's largest mobile manufacturing facilities in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. With multiple production lines, assembly stations and testing stations, the plant is capable of dispatching hundreds of micro parts to produce approximately 200 smartphones in under 10 minutes. As a socially responsible organization, OPPO India actively engages in initiatives focused on skill development and e-waste awareness among the country's youth.

For any inquiry, please contact:

OPPO India: G_indiapr@oppo.com

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