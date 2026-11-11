ORA Land Sells Out Phase 1 of Flagship BluBay Project in Karjat, Generating Rs 145 Crore in Revenue

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 11: Demonstrating robust commercial traction and reinforcing investor confidence in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region's (MMR) high-growth corridors, ORA Land, the dedicated land development vertical of ORA Group, today announced the successful sell-out of Phase 1 of its flagship project, BluBay in Karjat. Within a record timeframe following its launch, ORA Land successfully sold 150 residential plots, generating over ₹145 Crore in top-line revenue.

- Maiden plotted development vertical of ORA Group achieves swift commercial success, validating strong demand for wellness-focused, infrastructure-backed land assets in MMR.

- Celebrates milestone with an exclusive Channel Partner success meet at The St. Regis Mumbai, featuring the Brand Ambassador of BluBay and India's T20 World Cup-winning captain Suryakumar Yadav.

To mark this exceptional commercial milestone and honor the partner ecosystem that drove the rapid absorption, ORA Land hosted a grand Phase 1 Success Event at The St. Regis Mumbai, Lower Parel. The high-profile gathering brought together top-performing channel partners, real estate advisors, and corporate leaders. The highlight of the evening was a captivating fireside chat with India's T20 World Cup-winning captain and BluBay Brand Ambassador, Suryakumar Yadav (SKY), who shared insights on high performance, achieving balance, and his personal resonance with BluBay's signature #T60Life philosophy.

The rapid absorption of Phase 1 highlights the accelerating capital shift toward organized, master-planned plotted communities that combine secure land ownership with resort-scale, wellness-driven infrastructure. Located in Karjat, a key peripheral node benefiting from major connectivity upgrades across the Mumbai-Navi Mumbai-Pune triangle; BluBay has set a new benchmark for premium land development in Maharashtra.

Commenting on the milestone, one of the youngest realtors in India, Ms. Unnati Varma, Director, ORA Land (by ORA Group) said,

"The overwhelming response to BluBay's first phase is a definitive validation of our vision to institutionalize and elevate the plotted development sector. Crossing ₹145 Crore in sales for 150 plots reflects strong market trust in ORA Group's execution capability, product design, and strategic land selection. Celebrating this moment alongside our valued channel partners and Suryakumar Yadav at St. Regis reinforces the power of shared vision. BluBay was conceived not just as land parcels, but as a future-ready, international-grade ecosystem. This performance confirms that modern buyers and investors are actively seeking tangible, value-accretive assets anchored in long-term wellness and master-planned infrastructure."

Conceived in partnership with renowned architecture firm Morphogenesis and featuring a crystal-clear lagoon experience engineered by Fluidra, BluBay brings an international standard of luxury and nature-centric living to Karjat. The project's market presence and lifestyle narrative were further elevated through its brand partnership with Indian cricket star Suryakumar Yadav, whose association around the #T60Life philosophy highlighted a balanced, wellness-led lifestyle beyond urban congestion.

Karjat's transformation into a prime real estate hub is being propelled by transformational infrastructure projects, improved highway networks, and rapid access to industrial and corporate nodes in Navi Mumbai and Pune. As second-home buyers and capital investors continue to prioritize clear-title land in managed, amenity-rich townships, ORA Land's early sales velocity positions it as a dominant player in the regional land development market.

Following the remarkable success of Phase 1, ORA Land is accelerating development timelines and preparing to introduce subsequent phases of BluBay, alongside evaluating further strategic acquisitions across high-potential growth corridors in Maharashtra.

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