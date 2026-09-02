ORN.com Joins the DP World Women's Asia Cup 2026 as Global Sponsor

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], September 1: ORN.com, the Europe journeys platform building a new way to discover and travel Europe, today announced its association with the DP World Women's Asia Cup 2026 as a Global Sponsor, bringing together two powerful ideas: the growing ambition of women's cricket and a new generation of travellers ready to see the world.

The DP World Women's Asia Cup 2026 will be played in the UAE from 28 August to 13 September, bringing together eight of Asia's leading cricketing nations across 15 T20 matches.

As Global Sponsor, ORN.com will have a prominent presence throughout the tournament across key on-ground and broadcast-visible assets, including perimeter branding, behind-the-wicket branding, sight screens, big screens, presentation backdrops and the Champions Board.

For ORN.com, the collaboration represents much more than sporting visibility. The company is building a global travel platform around a simple ambition: to make extraordinary journeys more accessible to more people. Europe is at the heart of that mission, with ORN.com bringing together journeys, stays, transportation and experiences to make travelling across Europe simpler and more accessible.

Vinay Gupta, Founder & CEO, ORN.com, said:

"Sport and travel have something fundamental in common - both inspire people to dream beyond boundaries. Women's cricket in Asia is entering an extraordinary new era, and we are proud to stand alongside these athletes and millions of fans as a Global Sponsor of the DP World Women's Asia Cup 2026.

ORN itself is being built around journeys - the journeys people dream about, save for and remember for the rest of their lives. Through this collaboration, we want millions of people watching across Asia to discover that their own unforgettable journey may be closer than they think."

Ankit Agarwal, Co-founder, ORN.com, said:

"Travel should be easier to discover, easier to understand and easier to experience. At ORN.com, we are building the infrastructure and technology to bring the different parts of a journey together and make great travel accessible to a much larger audience.

The DP World Women's Asia Cup gives us an extraordinary opportunity to introduce ORN to millions of people across Asia. It is a collaboration between two things experiencing tremendous momentum - women's cricket and a new generation of people who want to explore the world."

Women's cricket has experienced remarkable growth across television, digital platforms and social media, creating a new generation of sporting icons and attracting increasingly large audiences across Asia.

The collaboration gives ORN.com an opportunity to introduce its brand to this rapidly expanding audience while establishing a strong connection between sport, aspiration and travel.

During the tournament, fans will see ORN.com across some of cricket's most visible moments - from the field of play and perimeter boards to presentation backdrops and stadium screens. The partnership will also extend beyond visibility, with ORN.com using the DP World Women's Asia Cup platform to encourage cricket fans across Asia to discover Europe and begin their own journeys through ORN.com.

ORN.com is backed and guided by a distinguished group of business leaders and long-term investors spanning technology, healthcare, venture capital and the Gulf. Its board and backers include Shikhar Malhotra of the HCL Group, T.V. Mohandas Pai of Aarin Capital and former CFO and Board Member of Infosys, Dr. Ranjan Pai of the Manipal Group, Vani Kola of Kalaari Capital, and Bader Kanoo of the YBA Kanoo Group. Together, they bring deep experience in building and scaling enduring businesses across India and international markets.

From watching journeys to taking your own

Every player arriving at the DP World Women's Asia Cup has travelled an extraordinary road to get there. ORN.com believes everyone deserves a journey worth remembering.

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