Over 14000 run the 11th edition of Hiranandani Thane Half Marathon with fitness icon, Milind Soman

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 12: House of Hiranandani successfully conducted the 11th edition of the Hiranandani Thane Half Marathon on Sunday. The marathon witnessed a turnout of over 14,000 participants from Thane and neighboring cities. The much-anticipated event was flagged off at Hiranandani Estate by fitness icon and brand ambassador Milind Soman, and Krishna Shroff, a trailblazer in the fitness and combat sports industry .

The marathon featured three race categories: the challenging Half Marathon (21.1 km), the invigorating Green Run (10km), and the family run (4km), each taking the participants through the scenic routes of Hiranandani Estate, Brahmand, Pokhran Road, and Upvan Lake.

Priti Chaudhary secured first place in the female category, completing the marathon in 1 hour, 26 minutes, and 52 seconds, while Bablu Chavan finished in 1 hour, 11 minutes, and 3 seconds in the male category.

Beyond running, the Hiranandani Thane Half Marathon advocates for well-being and sustainability. Aligned with the #TomorrowMatters initiative, the brand will continue to achieve its five-year goal of planting 25000 trees, recycling 18000 kg of Plastic waste, and educating 1 lakh individuals on sustainability.

Prashin Jhobalia, Chief Marketing Officer, House of Hiranandani, said, "The remarkable participation of over 14,000 individuals reflects our community's rising enthusiasm for fitness and environmental awareness. This edition has strengthened our commitment to driving meaningful change through sports and sustainability. We look forward to continuing this journey, uniting people for a cause that truly creates a difference."

Fitness icon and brand ambassador of the campaign, Milind Soman, played a crucial role in amplifying the event's message. "Fitness is the foundation of a healthy life, and events like the Hiranandani Thane Half Marathon remind us of its importance. It's about pushing the limits for our better tomorrow while taking responsibility for the planet we call home," said Milind Soman.

The 11th Hiranandani Thane Half Marathon proves the power of community, athleticism, and sustainability. As participants crossed the finish line, they celebrated personal achievements and contributed to a collective vision of a greener, healthier tomorrow.

About House of Hiranandani:

Mumbai-based House of Hiranandani group, founded by Surendra Hiranandani, stands as a beacon of excellence in the real estate industry. With a distinguished portfolio spanning Mumbai, Thane, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, including landmark projects like Hiranandani Gardens in Powai, Hiranandani Estate, and Hiranandani Meadows in Thane, the company has created benchmarks in the real estate industry.

House of Hiranandani's influence extends beyond residential ventures, as it adeptly applies its expertise across diverse sectors, including commercial, retail, and healthcare, embodying a holistic approach to real estate and beyond.

With a track record boasting 49.04 million square feet developed area, 26,399 homes delivered, 95,228 students educated, and a staggering 69,357 trees planted, House of Hiranandani persistently redefines opulent living while forging an unparalleled path in the real estate realm and beyond. The total development includes commercial development of over 13 million square feet of office spaces, catering to the needs of both small-scale entrepreneurs and large corporate entities. Surendra Hiranandani's entrepreneurial journey in real estate spans almost four decades, marked by a deep-rooted commitment to excellence and innovation.

With unparalleled expertise in technical and architectural realms, he has emerged as a visionary leader, adept at navigating challenges and seizing opportunities. Through House of Hiranandani, he continues to redefine luxury living. His decision to embark on his entrepreneurial journey reflects a strategic vision to expand in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, leveraging his wealth of experience to shape the future of real estate in India.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)