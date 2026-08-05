Over Rs. 72,000 Crore Lies Unclaimed in India. Soult Brings Business Leaders Together to Make Legacy Readiness a Workplace Priority

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 5: ZEX PR WIRE, Soult, India's first secure digital life vault, will host Soult Dialogues: Legacy Readiness - Protecting What Matters on 6 August 2026 at JW Marriott Bengaluru. The exclusive leadership forum will bring together CEOs, CFOs, senior business leaders, CHROs, HR professionals, and experts from legal, financial, and estate planning to discuss one of the most overlooked aspects of employee wellbeing--legacy readiness.

The event aims to spark an important conversation around helping individuals and families prepare for life's uncertainties by securely preserving financial, legal, digital, and personal information.

The evening will feature speakers including Mohammed Saleem, Co-Founder and CEO at Soult, Sanketh Kandlikar, Founder and CTO at Soult, Shaishavi Kadakia, Partner at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, Ankur Paliwal, Associate Director at Kotak Private, Ravi Ranganathan, Founder & Insurance Advisor at Allins Insurance among other leaders from law, finance and HR.

While organizations have significantly expanded investments in physical health, mental wellbeing, and financial wellness programs, legacy preparedness remains largely absent from workplace conversations.

Across India, more than ₹72,000 crore in dormant bank deposits, insurance proceeds, equities, and mutual funds remains unclaimed due to missing documentation, outdated nominations, and lack of family awareness. Families also face growing challenges accessing digital accounts, important documents, and online identities after the loss of a loved one, often resulting in lengthy legal disputes, financial loss, and emotional distress.

Soult Dialogues will explore three critical dimensions of legacy readiness:

- Financial Continuity: Assets, investments, Issuance , Banking Relationships and Financial Records

- Knowledge Continuity: Passwords, Legal Documents, Healthcare Preferences, Key Contacts, and Important Life Instructions.

- Personal Continuity: Family Values, Life Stories, Memories, Messages and Personal wishes.

The event will feature a thought leadership panel titled "Beyond Wealth: Protecting What We Build for the People We Leave Behind," bringing together experts from the legal and BFSI sectors to discuss practical approaches to legacy readiness and continuity planning. The discussion will focus on raising awareness by exploring common challenges families face in accessing financial assets and important documentation, while sharing industry best practices for legal and legacy continuity. Panelists will offer educational insights based on their professional experience, with the session intended solely as a thought leadership conversation. It will not provide legal, financial, or investment advice, nor will any views expressed constitute professional or legally binding counsel. The objective is to encourage individuals to think proactively about protecting their legacy and ensuring continuity for future generations.

The evening will also feature the following segments:

- The Legacy Conversations - an interactive discussion among attendees on practical approaches to legacy readiness ranging from personal to family to community.

- The Soult Story - the personal journey behind the creation of Soult and the problem it was built to solve.

- Networking cocktails and dinner.

"Almost everyone has experienced searching for a password no one wrote down or a document no one knew existed. We built Soult because of those moments. Through Soult Dialogues, we want to bring this conversation into boardrooms and workplaces so organizations can begin thinking about legacy readiness before families are forced to deal with its absence."

-- Mohammed Saleem, Co-Founder & CEO, Soult

About Soult

Soult is India's secure digital life vault, helping families organize, protect, and securely pass on their most important information. The platform enables users to store financial assets, legal documents, personal identification, passwords, emergency instructions, and treasured memories in one encrypted location. Trusted contacts can be granted secure access when required.

Soult is protected with AES-256 encryption, hosts data on AWS infrastructure in India, and is certified to ISO 27001 and ISO 9001 standards. The app is available on both iOS and Android.

Secure. Preserve. Pass On.

Event Registration

Attendance at Soult Dialogues is by invitation only.

Register your interest: https://bespoke-events.tresconglobal.com/soult-dialogue-ind-aug-26/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)