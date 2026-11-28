VMPL

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 27: Padma Bhushan awardee and two-time Olympic medallist P.V. Sindhu has been named International Event Ambassador for the 11th edition of the Vedanta Pink City Half Marathon (VPCHM). The Indian badminton champion will join runners in Jaipur on 29 November in support of #RunForZeroHunger, Vedanta's pledge to provide one meal for a child or an animal in need for every kilometre run.

Sindhu's association with the marathon comes as Jaipur marks a milestone of its own. The city entered its 300th year on 18 November, and race day will give residents and visitors a chance to celebrate together. From athletes racing the full 21.1 kilometres to families taking on their first 5K, runners will bring the celebration to the streets of the Pink City.

Inspired by Vedanta Chairman Mr. Anil Agarwal's vision that no child should go to bed hungry, #RunForZeroHunger supports the work of the Anil Agarwal Foundation (AAF) through Nand Ghar, its network of modernised anganwadis providing nutrition, healthcare and early childhood education, and The Animal Care Organisation (TACO), its animal welfare initiative.

From the Pink City of Jaipur to the Zinc City of Udaipur, Vedanta's half marathons are helping position Rajasthan as a global destination for sports tourism. The third edition of the Vedanta Zinc City Half Marathon in Udaipur, popularly known as 'India's Most Beautiful Marathon', drew more than 9,700 runners from 27 Indian states and six countries. Together, the two races give visiting runners and their families an opportunity to explore Rajasthan's architectural heritage and natural beauty, while local communities take part as runners, hosts and supporters of #RunForZeroHunger.

The marathon reflects Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's vision for the Fit India Movement, which encourages Indians to make physical activity part of everyday life. AAF's distance-running events in Delhi, Jaipur and Udaipur give people of different ages and abilities a common starting line. In Rajasthan, Hindustan Zinc also supports grassroots sport through its Zinc Football Academy, which has helped more than 1,400 young footballers develop their skills. Through Vedanta Sports, AAF also supports grassroots football in Goa, archery in Jharkhand and Odisha, and hockey through the Kalinga Lancers.

Vedanta Group, Rajasthan's largest private investor, has invested ₹1.5 lakh crore in the state and committed a further ₹1 lakh crore. This commitment includes approximately ₹80,000 crore for Hindustan Zinc's recently announced expansion programme. Rajasthan is home to major operations of two of the Group's largest businesses, Vedanta Oil & Gas and Hindustan Zinc. Oil production in Barmer and zinc, lead and silver production across the state have helped establish Rajasthan as a centre for India's energy and metals industries. Together, the two businesses have generated employment for more than one lakh people over the years.

Since it began operations in Rajasthan, Vedanta Oil & Gas has created employment across the region and strengthened local supply chains by working with regional businesses and contractors. It has also partnered with communities on sustainable development initiatives in the areas where it operates. Hindustan Zinc complements these efforts through its Zinc Kaushal Kendras, where young people from surrounding communities gain skills for employment.

Organised by Anybody Can Run (ABCR), the Vedanta Pink City Half Marathon will feature three categories on 29 November - the 21.1 KM Half Marathon, the 10 KM Cool Run and the 5 KM Dream Run.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)