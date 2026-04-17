Padma Shri Awardee Anand Kumar Addresses Students at Galgotias University, Speaks on Persistence and Staying the Course

NewsVoir

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 17: Technological shifts are opening up new possibilities and are already bringing efficiencies across several areas. At the same time, they are gradually changing how work is organised and carried out, prompting students to think differently about how they prepare for their careers. Some of the earlier reference points such as clear, linear career paths are evolving, even as new opportunities continue to emerge. The interaction with Padma Shri awardee Anand Kumar unfolded within this broader setting, bringing the focus to what it takes to build capability over time.

Shri Anand Kumar delivered an inspiring talk to students across programmes, focusing on persistence and the ability to work through difficulties. Drawing from his work with Super 30, he spoke about the importance of working through a concept, returning to fundamentals, and allowing ideas the time and efforts they need to fructify. He shared four mantras with students to help them succeed, a strong sense of intent and the drive to make a difference, maintaining a positive outlook in any situation, tireless effort and hard work, and the patience to stay the course, with an emphasis on sustained effort and inner drive even when progress feels slow.

He also spoke about phases of difficulty in his own journey, sharing that when one begins to do well, there can be detractors who question intent or attempt to damage reputation. He recalled a time when negative media coverage and legal challenges left him uncertain about continuing. During that phase, he turned to his mentor with the intention of stepping away from his work with Super 30. His mentor asked him a simple question, whether he was working for fame or for the students whose lives he was trying to change. That question helped him return to the core purpose of his work. He continued with renewed focus, allowing time and effort to speak for themselves.

The interaction then moved into a discussion with student representatives, bringing the conversation closer to concerns around career choices, academic pressure, and the constant pull of comparison.

The emphasis remained on staying motivated over longer periods, committing to a direction, and allowing clarity to build gradually through sustained work. Students were encouraged to remain patient with themselves and to not lose focus even in the face of adversities.

Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, Chief Executive Officer, Galgotias University, said, "Offering students avenues to interact with thought leaders and change makers of our times is important, especially in a phase where deep transitions are underway and the way work and careers evolve is changing steadily. What Shri Anand Kumar has built through his work with students from underprivileged backgrounds reflects a sense of purpose and commitment that is deeply relevant in today's context, and it is a mission that aligns closely with what we seek to do at Galgotias University."

Students were motivated to reflect on their own journeys through both the talk and the discussion that followed, engaging closely with the ideas shared around persistence, effort, and staying committed over time. The interaction left them with a clearer sense of what it takes to continue with focus and discipline.

During the visit, Shri Anand Kumar also appreciated the University's infrastructure and the learning environment, encouraging students to make full use of the opportunities and facilities available to them, and to invest that advantage in strengthening their understanding and preparing themselves for what lies ahead. He also expressed his intent to return for future interactions with students.

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