Paisabazaar Expands Financial Marketplace with Mutual Funds, Introduces Daily SIP for Accessible Investing

NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 23: Paisabazaar, India's leading financial product marketplace and largest free credit score platform, has launched Mutual Funds on its platform, marking the next step in its evolution from a credit-led marketplace to a broader financial marketplace that helps consumers manage both their assets and liabilities on one platform.

Mutual Funds builds further Paisabazaar's expansion into savings and investments products, having launched Bonds and Fixed Deposits on the platform last year. While credit will remain at the heart of its growth strategy, Paisabazaar says it is now building a wider proposition across borrowing, savings and investments, with the objective of addressing a larger part of the consumer's financial journey.

Santosh Agarwal, CEO, Paisabazaar, said, "Credit will continue to be the core of Paisabazaar, but consumers' financial needs go well beyond borrowing. With the launch of Mutual Funds, we are taking another step towards building a broader financial marketplace. By bringing together credit, savings, investments and everyday financial services, we will be more relevant to consumers across their financial lives while building a more sustainable business for the long term."

Paisabazaar aims to build a platform that can remain relevant across different financial needs-from building credit and borrowing to saving and investing-while creating deeper and longer-term consumer relationships.

Making investing more accessible

A key part of the Mutual Funds launch is Paisabazaar's Daily SIP proposition, which allows consumers to invest smaller amounts on a daily basis rather than committing to a larger monthly amount. It starts from as low as Rs.10.

Tushar Gupta, Head, Mutual Funds, Paisabazaar, said, "True financial inclusion happens when we design products and experiences around the realities of financial lives of the underserved. With Daily SIPs, we are trying to make investing more compatible with different income patterns. The objective is to make building an investment habit feel more accessible, particularly for consumers who may not have a conventional monthly salary."

Daily SIP is particularly relevant for investors whose income may not follow a predictable monthly cycle-including self-employed individuals, small business owners, shopkeepers and gig workers. A daily investment approach through smaller amounts can allow consumers to align their investing habit more closely with their cash-flow patterns.

Paisabazaar's Mutual Fund platform enables consumers to discover, compare and invest across a wide range of mutual fund options, with funds from leading AMCs available on the platform.

Paisabazaar is a AMFI registered Mutual Fund Distributor (ARN 336712)

About Paisabazaar

Paisabazaar, a part of PB Fintech (listed since 2021), is India's leading marketplace for financial products and a free credit score platform. Over the last 12+ years, Paisabazaar has earned the trust and goodwill of over 58 million consumers from 850 cities and towns across India. Paisabazaar has built wide and deep partnerships across the ecosystem, to offer a broad range of financial products, ranging from loans and cards to investments and savings along with bill payments and mobile recharge. The platform also enables consumers to check their free credit score from all 4 CICs (Credit Bureaus) in India. Paisabazaar is an ISO (27001:2013) and PCI DSS certified organisation, with industry-best controls, to safeguard the best interest of consumers.

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