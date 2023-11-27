"Palate Fest 2023: The Culinary Extravaganza Returned in Grand Style; Supported by Ministry of Tourism G20 and Delhi Tourism

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], November 27: India's most renowned culinary extravaganza, "Palate Fest" successfully concluded its latest edition, which took place at the exciting heart of central Delhi - Major Dhyanchand National Stadium. Palate Fest holds the distinction of being one of India's first international level food festivals, originating in 2014 and growing into an annual multi-city event. This year it offered a unique and immersive experience that brought together a delightful medley of the best in food and beverage, celebrated chefs, diverse cuisines, talented artists, and passionate food enthusiasts for the whole family.

One of the highlights of the first day was the panel discussion on Sacred food offerings in India: A culinary Tapestry of faith and culture by Chef Manjit Gill (President IFCA). Dr. Pushpesh Pant- Eminent Academic, Food Critic and Historian. Raj Prity Sabarwal- Founding Member Tagtaste, Head Sensory Research and Training. Chef Gunjan Goela- Chef, Author Consultant. Moderator: Rifaquat Ali Khan Mirza. While artists such as Indian Ocean, Salman & Zaman and Curly Harshit performed on stage.

The second day marked a scintillating performance by Akash Chauhan, which was followed by a live screening of the World Cup 2023 cricket final, on a large immersive LED screen. The celectric atmosphere was punctuated by a cheering crowd, who got to enjoy the game in a larger than life format. There was also a special dedicated Kids Zone, with an Ice-Skating rink by I-Skate, a Gaming Truck by Game Shack India, a Segway tour by Roseate and a range of entertainment activities for the young and young at heart.

The event's culinary offerings were enhanced by master classes led by leading chefs like Chef Nishant Choubey, Chef Rakhee Vasvani, Chef Dhruv Oberoi, Chef Gauri Varma,Chef Sherry Mehta, Chef Sambhavi Joshi, Chef Ankur Kishor, Chef Anuj Wadhawan, Chef Vaibhav Bhargava, and sommelier Ankur Chawla. These classes engaged a diverse audience amongst many other exciting experiences.

Palate Fest received honors at the INMA Global Media Awards in 2018, underscoring its exceptional contributions to both the culinary and media landscapes. This prestigious recognition took the form of two distinguished awards, solidifying Palate Fest's status as a world-class event of paramount significance.

Aditi Kapoor, Co-Founder & Director at Palate Fest adds, 'We are amazed to see the excitement on both days of the event with diversity of food stalls, with both renowned and new brands. We have got a great response and enjoyment for an audience profile, which ranges from youth, families, and food aficionados."

Ruchi Sibal, Co-Founder & Director at Palate Fest adds, 'We are happy with the successful conclusion of the Palate Fest, India's most renowned culinary extravaganza in New Delhi. We are happy with the amazing response received from the people who attended the event.

"At the heart of Palate Fest's culinary extravaganza in the capital, I was privileged to play a pivotal role in illuminating the extraordinary versatility of the USA Poultry and Egg Export Council (USAPEEC). The festival's commitment to an unmatched culinary experience was showcased in the curation of the food and beverage options and the masterclasses by renowned chefs. Sharing my passion for exquisite ingredients and global flavors made Palate Fest a true feast for the senses." - Chef Nishant Choubey

"We are glad to conclude a great food festival with Palate. Interacting with newer patrons through Palate and showcasing some of our signature offerings was definitely good for us at the event. Thoughtfully curated to bring some of the best food brands, Palate brought in a novel set of audiences for us to interact with"- Claridges

Palate Fest 2023 is immensely grateful to its esteemed partners who have played a pivotal role in making the event a resounding success. Veeba, the Presenting Partner, has been instrumental in shaping the event's identity. The event organisers extend their heartfelt thanks to the Government of India's Ministry of Tourism, G20, and Incredible India for their unwavering support, as well as Delhi Tourism for showcasing the cultural diversity of the host city. The Times of India, the fest Media Partner and Ishq FM, the fest Radio Partner have been a vital voice in spreading the word. A special thanks to Paytm Insider for managing ticketing seamlessly and Bira for keeping the spirits high as the Cheers Partner. SCHWEPPES, the Beverage Partner, quenched attendees' thirst, while ICI, the Knowledge Partner, enriched the event with valuable insights. Isuzu as mobility partner,Honda as the 'Driven By' partner added a special touch. Kotak as Banking Partner, Unlimited Greens, the Greenery Partner, and Studio Paradise, the Art Partner, have added a touch of nature and creativity to the event. Yours Eventfully, the Artiste Partner, brought the finest talent to our stage. Together, these partners have made the event a grand success.

Palate Fest, established in 2014, is India's premier food festival known for its celebration of diverse cuisines, culinary excellence, and vibrant cultural experiences. With a rich history of accolades and international recognition, Palate Fest continues to be at the forefront of India's culinary and entertainment scene.

