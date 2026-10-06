Paras Dairy Expands Galacia Cheese Portfolio with the Launch of Galacia Cream Cheese

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 6: Paras Dairy, a leading dairy brand from VRS Foods Limited, today announced its entry into the cream cheese category with the launch of Galacia Cream Cheese at Anuga Select India in Mumbai. The launch marks a strategic expansion of the company's cheese portfolio as it looks to tap the growing demand for premium quality cheese applications across India's bakery, cafe, food services and home-baking ecosystem. With an investment of over ₹100 crore in its cheese business, Paras Dairy enters the specialised cream cheese category with Galacia, targeting bakeries, cafes, hotels, restaurants and professional food-service operators.

The launch comes at a time when cream cheese applications are expanding beyond traditional spreads into a broader range of bakery and food-service formats. Cheesecakes, frostings, desserts, sandwiches, wraps and dips are among the applications targeted by Galacia, creating opportunities across bakeries and cake shops, cafes and coffee chains, hotels and restaurants, cloud kitchens, QSRs and home baking. The company believes that application support will be an important part of its market-entry strategy. By working with bakery-specialist chefs and conducting trials across key food-service markets, Paras Dairy intends to demonstrate how Galacia can be incorporated into different recipes and professional kitchen formats.

Talking about the cream cheese category, the institutional segment accounts for nearly 85-90% of India's cream cheese demand, highlighting the category's strong dependence on professional food-service applications. The category requires strong focus on product consistency, cold-chain management, shelf life and pricing. Paras Dairy plans to address these requirements through consistent quality, 2-4°C cold-chain management, application-led trials and engagement with bakery chefs. Product sampling and conversion initiatives will be undertaken across Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi to build awareness and drive adoption among professional users.

Mr Gajinder Nagar, Joint Managing Director, VRS Foods Ltd, said, "The launch of Galacia Cream Cheese is an important step in Paras Dairy's evolution as we strengthen our presence in the value-added cheese segment. Cream cheese is a specialised category where product consistency, manufacturing expertise, cold-chain discipline and application performance are critical. Our investment of over ₹100 crore in the cheese business reflects our long-term commitment to building capabilities that can address the evolving needs of both consumers and India's rapidly developing food-service ecosystem. With Galacia, our focus is on building a strong and dependable proposition for the professionals who use it every day."

VPS Malik, Chief Marketing Officer, VRS Foods Ltd, said, "Cream cheese is increasingly becoming an important ingredient across India's evolving bakery and food-service landscape, but it is also a category where professionals look for consistency, functionality and value alongside taste and texture. Galacia Cream Cheese has been developed with these requirements in mind. From cheesecakes and frostings to savoury applications, we see significant potential for cream cheese to become a more versatile ingredient across professional kitchens and the growing home-baking community. Our approach will be to build the category through product experience, chef engagement and strong application-led sampling."

Paras Dairy has invested over ₹100 crore in its cheese business as part of its broader commitment to strengthening its capabilities, expanding its product portfolio and responding to evolving consumer and foodservice demand for high-quality cheese products. Building on this investment, Galacia has expanded its presence across North, West and South India across the Mozzarella and cheese block categories, supported by a growing network of 300+ distributors and market coverage across 125+ cities. The launch of Galacia Cream Cheese marks the next step in this portfolio expansion, taking the brand into another specialised and growing cheese category.

Galacia Cream Cheese has been developed with a soft, smooth and creamy taste and a rich, indulgent texture, with applications spanning cheesecakes, frostings, desserts, sandwiches, wraps, dips and spreads. The product will be available in 400g and 1kg packs, with the 400g format designed for smaller bakeries and home bakers, while the 1kg format will cater primarily to HoReCa and professional users.

About Paras Dairy: Paras Dairy, a leading dairy brand from VRS Foods Limited, has been synonymous with purity, nutrition, and trust for over 60 years. With a robust network of over 3,00,000 farmers across 7,000 villages, the company continues to deliver high-quality dairy products to consumers worldwide. Today, Paras Dairy's extensive product portfolio is enjoyed in more than 45 countries, bringing the richness of Indian dairy to a global audience.

For More Information, visit parasdairy.com

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