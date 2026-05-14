Paras Health Launches 'Umeed Ke Sitare' to Celebrate Cancer Survivors Ahead of May 16 Showcase

PNN

New Delhi [India], May 14: Paras Health has announced the launch of Umeed Ke Sitare, a dedicated initiative aimed at celebrating cancer survivors and promoting conversations around life beyond cancer, emotional healing, and holistic oncology care.

The initiative will be showcased on May 16 in New Delhi, where cancer survivors, caregivers, and leading oncologists from across the Paras Health network will come together on one platform to honour stories of courage, resilience, and recovery.

In a key highlight of the presentation, oncology specialists from Paras Health hospitals across different states and regions will walk alongside cancer survivors -- symbolising the partnership between doctors, patients, and families throughout the cancer journey.

The initiative seeks to reinforce the importance of timely diagnosis, multidisciplinary treatment, emotional well-being, and compassionate care in cancer recovery.

"Umeed Ke Sitare is a tribute to every survivor who chose hope over fear. Through this initiative, we want to celebrate not only survival, but also confidence, healing, and the human spirit.".

"India is witnessing a significant rise in the cancer burden, and with it comes an urgent responsibility for healthcare institutions to continuously advance the standards of oncology care. The future of cancer treatment lies in precision -- precision in diagnosis, precision in clinical decision-making, and precision in delivering personalised treatment pathways that improve both survival and quality of life.

At Paras Health, we have built a strong multidisciplinary oncology ecosystem led by highly experienced oncologists, advanced technologies, and integrated clinical expertise across surgical, medical, and radiation oncology. But beyond clinical excellence, we firmly believe that every cancer journey is deeply human.

Through 'Umeed Ke Sitare', we are not only honouring survivors for their courage and resilience, but also reaffirming our commitment to ensuring that every patient feels seen, supported, and cared for at every stage - from diagnosis and treatment to recovery and rehabilitation. For us, healing goes beyond medicine; it is about restoring hope, dignity, confidence, and the ability to look at life again with strength and optimism."

"As the cancer burden continues to grow across India, healthcare systems must evolve beyond conventional treatment models and build patient-centric ecosystems that combine clinical excellence with compassionate continuity of care. Today, oncology care is not only about treating disease; it is equally about enabling patients and survivors to navigate one of the most challenging phases of their lives with confidence, support, and dignity.

At Paras Health, we remain deeply committed to strengthening our oncology services through advanced infrastructure, leading oncologists, multidisciplinary collaboration, and precision-driven treatment approaches that improve outcomes and patient experience alike. Equally important is our effort to ensure that survivors remain at the heart of every conversation around cancer care.

'Umeed Ke Sitare' reflects this philosophy. It is a platform that acknowledges the extraordinary strength of survivors and their families, while creating a culture where stories of resilience, recovery, and hope are celebrated openly. We believe survivors deserve not just successful treatment, but continued emotional support, recognition, rehabilitation, and the reassurance that they are never alone in their journey."

According to healthcare experts, while awareness around cancer treatment has increased in India, conversations around survivorship and emotional recovery still remain limited. Through Umeed Ke Sitare, Paras Health aims to encourage greater public awareness around early screening, access to advanced oncology care, and support systems for patients and caregivers.

The initiative also reflects Paras Health's focus on integrated cancer care through advanced diagnostics, medical oncology, surgical oncology, radiation therapy, and patient-centric rehabilitation programmes.

Over the past few years, the healthcare network has expanded specialised medical services across Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, strengthening access to advanced healthcare beyond metropolitan centres.

Paras Health has recently received recognition for its contribution towards healthcare leadership, clinical excellence, and expanding integrated healthcare infrastructure across multiple regions in India.

Following the May 16 showcase, Umeed Ke Sitare will continue as a larger awareness-led movement through digital storytelling, survivor narratives, and public engagement campaigns focused on hope, healing, and life after cancer.

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