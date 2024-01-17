Parfait Street Revolutionizes Accessible Hospitality with a Vision for Inclusive Living

PNN

New Delhi [India], January 17: Parfait Street, a pioneering hospitality transformation company is redefining access-friendly living experiences for travelers. With a strong focus on accessible family homes, Parfait Street is set to revolutionize the corporate serviced apartment landscape, starting from its current operations in Gurugram and expanding nationwide. The brand's strength and uniqueness lie in its focus on creating homes that cater to the diverse needs of individuals, while ensuring a comfortable and inclusive environment.

Ravi Tripathi, the Founder and CEO of Parfait Street, brings over a decade of IT experience with the world's largest players. His extensive travels across continents and stays in various places inspired him to launch a startup that blends hospitality and technology seamlessly. Described as a person with hospitality in his heart and technology in his mind, Ravi is an architect, nomad traveler, and keynote speaker who loves meeting people from all walks of life.

The company is currently operating in Gurugram and has ambitious expansion plans. Parfait Street aims to establish 500+ access-friendly serviced apartments with fully equipped kitchens in every unit across various cities by 2027. This phased expansion reflects the company's dedication to providing accessible living options on a large scale. With a highly educated and distinguished team of professionals, complemented by well-trained and experienced hospitality professionals overseeing day-to-day operations, its collective expertise ensures the delivery of top-notch services and an unmatched living experience for its guests.

On being asked about his inspiration behind starting the company, Ravi Tripathi shared, "After returning from Calgary while working with Sapient as an IT professional, I searched for access-friendly homes in Gurugram and Delhi but did not find a single home for myself. That's when I decided to launch our own company in this segment and started Parfait Street's first building in 2019." Parfait Street has also received notable recognition, including being an Airbnb super host for the last five years. The company was awarded the Startup India award by the Government of India and received the prestigious 80 IAC award from the Indian government.

As Parfait Street continues its journey to transform the landscape of access-friendly hospitality, the company remains committed to creating homes that reflect the essence of "Vividhta mne Ekta" - diversity and uniqueness in human nature. With a clear vision and strong values, it is poised for continued success and expansion in the years to come.

To know more about the brand, visit: https://parfaitstreet.com/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)