Parimatch Hosts Exclusive Online Meet-and-Greet with Sunrisers Eastern Cape Stars - Marco Jansen, Tristan Stubbs, and Aiden Markram

PRNewswire

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 30: Parimatch, a leading global online gaming platform, recently hosted an exclusive online meet-and-greet event featuring Sunrisers Eastern Cape stars Marco Jansen, Tristan Stubbs, and Aiden Markram, as the much-anticipated SA20 cricket season is underway.

The interactive session provided cricket fans with an exclusive opportunity to have their questions answered directly by the players, gaining valuable insights into their training routines, team strategies, and personal experiences. Fans were treated to a unique behind-the-scenes look at their favourite cricketers' lives and career evolution, especially in the context of their experiences in franchise leagues like SA20.

Emphasizing the importance of a supportive team environment, Aiden Markram shared, "I believe mental resilience and competing with oneself are crucial. As captain, I encourage a balanced atmosphere where players can enjoy the game while remaining competitive. Sponsorships also play a vital role in cricket development."

Marco Jansen expressed his excitement, saying, "Franchise cricket has been instrumental in my growth, allowing me to learn from top players and adapt to different conditions. I treasure key moments with Sunrisers Eastern Cape, especially my SA20 final performance. Balancing batting and bowling requires discipline and adaptability, which I constantly strive for."

Tristan Stubbs highlighted the significance of mental and physical preparation, stressing, "It's important to disconnect from cricket to stay fresh. I focus on controlling my emotions during high-pressure games and deeply value the strong team culture at Sunrisers Eastern Cape. Inspired by Dale Steyn, I bring passion and intensity to my game."

The session also highlighted the importance of leagues like SA20 in unearthing emerging talent and expanding cricket's global footprint. It also emphasized the crucial impact of sponsorships and partnerships in driving the growth of the sport, both at the professional and grassroots levels.

Parimatch continues demonstrating its commitment to engaging sports fans through innovative experiences that foster lasting connections. The company spokesperson expressed pride in hosting events that bring players and fans closer, reinforcing the spirit of sportsmanship and camaraderie. They also highlighted the excitement surrounding the SA20 league and emphasized Parimatch's honour in being part of the journey with Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

As the SA20 season progresses, Parimatch remains dedicated to bringing fans closer to the action and creating unforgettable moments in the world of cricket.

Follow Parimatch's official Instagram page for updates on future exclusive events and exciting announcements.

About Parimatch: Parimatch is the #1 global igaming platform. Since 1994, Parimatch has grown to be enjoyed by 3,000,000 active users worldwide. It is trusted by the world's top athletes and celebrities: famous Indian actress Kajal Aggarwal and Trinidadian cricket star Nicholas Pooran are among their brand ambassadors. Parimatch is the Regional Sponsor of the Argentine Football Association and the Title Sponsor of the Antigua & Barbuda Falcons cricket team, a Caribbean Premier League (CPL) franchise. Since 2019, Parimatch has been one of the leading igaming brands in Africa, Asia, and Latin America.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2608759/Parimatch_Meet_and_Greet.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)