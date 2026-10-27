Park Hospital's Dr. Ajit Gupta Honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award for Contributions to Healthcare

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], October 27: Park Hospital, part of Park Medi World Limited, announces that Dr. Ajit Gupta, Chairman and Whole-time Director, Park Medi World Limited, has been conferred with the Lifetime Achievement Award by the former Governor of Uttarakhand at an event organised as part of the Shanti-Sadbhavana Yatra.

The recognition acknowledges Dr. Gupta's contributions to the healthcare sector and celebrates the role of leadership and sustained commitment in strengthening healthcare delivery. The award was presented during an event centred on promoting peace, harmony and social unity, bringing together dignitaries and prominent personalities to advance the message of social cohesion.

Commenting on the recognition, Dr. Ajit Gupta, Chairman and Whole-time Director, Park Medi World Limited, said, "I am honoured to receive this recognition for my contributions to the healthcare sector. Healthcare is a responsibility that goes beyond treating illnesses; it is about building trust, strengthening medical infrastructure and ensuring that people have access to quality care when they need it most. This recognition reinforces the importance of remaining committed to these objectives and continuing to contribute to the evolution of healthcare delivery."

Dr. Sanjay Sharma, Chief Executive Officer and Whole-time Director, Park Medi World Limited, said, "Dr. Ajit Gupta's recognition is a proud moment for the entire Park Medi World family. His journey reflects the importance of sustained commitment, leadership and a long-term vision in the healthcare sector. As we continue to strengthen our hospital network and clinical capabilities across North India, our focus remains on delivering quality, accessible and patient-centric healthcare. This recognition celebrates an important contribution to the sector and the values that continue to guide our organisation."

The recognition highlights the role of experienced healthcare leaders in shaping the sector and strengthening healthcare delivery. For Park Medi World, it is an opportunity to reaffirm its focus on developing healthcare infrastructure, enhancing clinical capabilities and expanding access to quality medical services across established and emerging markets in North India.

About Park Medi World Limited

Park Group is North India's 2nd largest hospital chain, currently operating 17 hospitals with a combined capacity of ~4,300 beds as on date. Together with this proposed 550-bed PPP facility at Prayagraj, the Group is in the process of integrating 6 additional hospitals and expanding capacity at 3 existing units. These are in various stages of execution and will add ~2,300 beds to our network. With these, Park Group's total capacity is expected to reach ~6,600 beds, underscoring its commitment to leadership and growth in healthcare delivery. The Group has established a strong presence across 15 key cities including Delhi, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Panipat, Karnal, Sonipat, Ambala, Mohali, Patiala, Bathinda, Behror, Jaipur, Agra, Panchkula and Rudrapur, and is expanding into Zirakpur (Punjab), Kanpur, Gorakhpur, Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) and Rohtak (Haryana). Built on a commitment to accessible, high-quality healthcare, Park Group offers a comprehensive range of clinical services-spanning super-specialities such as cardiology, neurology, oncology, orthopaedics, gastroenterology, critical care, nephrology, organ transplants, and women & child health. Each facility is equipped with modern medical infrastructure, advanced diagnostics, 24�-7 emergency support, and multi-disciplinary teams delivering evidence-based care. Through continuous expansion and strategic investments, Park Group is strengthening its mission to build a dependable, technology-enabled healthcare ecosystem that serves both metropolitan and regional communities across North India.

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