Parth Bansal, Founder and CEO, Builds ToneOp, a Health and Fitness Platform for the Next Generation of Health Consumers

BusinessWire India

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 9: Founded in 2020 by Parth Bansal, ToneOp Fit launched as a fitness app, filling the gap between health and technology with personalized diet and fitness plans with certified dietitians and coaches. It has since expanded into ToneOp Eats, a healthy food home delivery business and ToneOp Care, a nutritional supplement brand, creating a 360 degree solution designed to address different parts of the consumer's health journey. The company has grown from a fitness-focused platform into a broader wellness brand spanning fitness guidance, healthy meals, and nutritional products, reflecting increasing consumer demand for connected health solutions. In 2020, when the whole nation was dealing with COVID -19, everything became about taking businesses, education, and in this case, fitness online.

For a growing generation of Indian consumers, health is no longer limited to a gym membership or a short-term diet. The conversation is moving towards sustainable fitness, better nutrition, convenient food choices and wellness solutions that can fit into everyday life.

From personalised fitness and nutrition to healthy meals and nutritional products, Bhopal-based entrepreneur Parth Bansal is building ToneOp around a simple idea: making healthier living easier to access, understand and sustain.

Young entrepreneur Parth Bansal has been building around this shift since 2020, when he launched ToneOp as a health and fitness platform. What started with personalised fitness and nutrition through ToneOp Fit has since expanded into three interconnected ventures: ToneOp Fit, ToneOp Eats and ToneOp Care. Each venture addresses a different part of the health journey. ToneOp currently positions itself as an integrated health and wellness ecosystem, bringing fitness guidance, healthy food and nutritional products together under one umbrella.

He holds a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering from Penn State University, USA. Public profiles identify him as the Founder of ToneOp.

Parth Bansal's journey in health began with a relatively straightforward observation: despite the abundance of fitness information available online, people often struggle to turn that information into a routine they can actually follow.

ToneOp Fit: starting with personalised guidance

The first and foundational venture, ToneOp Fit, focuses on personalised fitness and nutrition.

Rather than simply giving users a generic workout routine or diet chart, the platform combines personalised plans with access to coaches, dietitians, consultations, live workout and yoga sessions, and ongoing support. Its current offering includes weight-management programmes, premium transformation plans and live fitness sessions.

The scale of the platform has also grown considerably. ToneOp Fit currently reports more than 100,000 users, 100+ coaches and 12,000+ diet and fitness plans, alongside a stated 94 per cent success rate.

That philosophy behind building ToneOp was "Motivation fades. Consistency doesn't." In a public post, Bansal described consistency as one of the biggest lessons he has learned while building ToneOp Fit.

ToneOp Eats: making healthy food part of everyday life

ToneOp Eats built as a healthy-food and cloud-kitchen venture, ToneOp Eats provides freshly prepared meals designed around balanced nutrition and different dietary goals. The offering includes meals, bowls and other nutrition-focused options, with the larger objective of making healthier eating more convenient.

The venture began in Bhopal before expanding into markets including Indore and Bengaluru. Its expansion demonstrates an important part of Bansal's approach: health should not stop at advice delivered through an app. It also has to work when a consumer is deciding what to eat on an ordinary working day.

ToneOp Eats has also received recognition from Zomato, winning the "Best in Healthy Food" award in Bhopal, an achievement Bansal publicly celebrated with the ToneOp team and its customers.

The business has since served more than 80,000 customers/orders across its operating markets, according to company figures. It is operating in Bhopal, Indore, Bangalore & Gurugram.

ToneOp's consumer traction is also visible beyond its internal user numbers. Its health and fitness app has crossed 100,000 downloads on Google Play, while the iOS version holds a 4.5/5 rating from more than 360 ratings on Apple's App Store. ToneOp Eats has also built a strong local presence, with its Bhopal listing carrying a 4.8/5 Google rating based on more than 3,400 votes.

ToneOp Care: taking the ecosystem into nutrition

The third part of the ecosystem is ToneOp Care, a nutritional and wellness products business.

ToneOp Care focuses on nutraceutical and wellness products across areas including daily nutrition, multivitamins, immunity, gut health, weight management, women's health, superfoods, skin and hair care and other wellness needs. The brand states that its products are manufactured in GMP-certified facilities and undergo third-party testing.

The company currently lists more than 50 products and 10,000+ users, giving ToneOp another touchpoint in the consumer's health journey.

ToneOp Fit helps consumers understand and work towards their health goals. ToneOp Eats helps make healthier meals easier to access. ToneOp Care adds nutritional products to the equation.

Building a health culture in Madhya Pradesh

While ToneOp has ambitions beyond Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal remains central to Bansal's story.

The company is headquartered in Bhopal, and its journey represents a growing category of businesses being built from India's tier-two cities for consumers across the country. ToneOp's work has also extended beyond its commercial offerings into community-focused fitness initiatives.

In 2025, ToneOp joined the Bansal Pankh Marathon as a sponsor for the third consecutive year. The Bhopal event attracted more than 15,000 participants, with ToneOp Eats serving as the official food partner and providing customised nutrition-focused food boxes for runners. ToneOp also engaged participants through fitness consultations and expert-led discussions around healthier lifestyles.

Parth Bansal has described the company's philosophy in simple terms: "At ToneOp, we believe in making a healthier lifestyle accessible to all."

That belief has also found expression through initiatives such as ToneOp Yogshala. In 2024, a Bhopal event saw 1,960 participants perform 108 Surya Namaskars simultaneously at a single venue, an achievement documented by Bansal College of Pharmacy as part of an India Book of Records recognition.

Looking ahead

Bansal's larger ambition remains centred on accessibility.

ToneOp's stated vision is "Health anywhere, anytime", to make health and fitness feel less like a privilege and more like an everyday lifestyle. Its mission is to bring Fit, Eats and Care together so consumers can access different parts of their wellness journey through one ecosystem.

For a young entrepreneur from Madhya Pradesh, the journey from a health and fitness application to an integrated wellness ecosystem represents a broader bet: that India's next generation of consumers will expect health solutions to be more personalised, more convenient and more connected.

Parth Bansal is building toward that expectation from Bhopal, with ToneOp Fit, ToneOp Eats and ToneOp Care forming the foundation, and a growing technology-led vision pointing towards what comes next.

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