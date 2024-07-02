Partnership Between Tantalum Academy and S-VYASA University Brings Yoga and Soft Skills to Indian Education

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 2: In a pioneering collaboration, Tantalum Academy, S-VYASA University, and Athvie Innovation Private Limited are thrilled to announce the launch of a Centre of Excellence (COE). This initiative aims to transform education in India by seamlessly blending Yoga and Soft Skills into school and college curricula delivered through a unique pedagogy based on games & storytelling. The COE will focus on conducting research, creating courses, and collaborating with similar institutions to promote the overall development of students and children. The goal is to empower them with the necessary skills to thrive in today's world.

At the heart of this initiative, the COE will develop and offer courses that harmoniously blend Yoga and Soft Skills, meticulously customised for both higher education institutions and schools. The unique teaching method will use games & storytelling, making the courses highly engaging & impactful. Branded as the 'Achieve Series' for colleges and the 'Imperium 361 Series' for schools, these courses are created using evidence-based insights for the betterment of the students' physical, mental, and emotional well-being. The COE will also continue its research efforts on the benefits of Yoga and Soft Skills for students.

By integrating Yoga and 21 key soft skills into the fabric of the curriculum, students will cultivate abilities such as emotional intelligence, stress management, social skills, self-awareness & management, and leadership skills. These courses, in alignment with Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS), advocate for a comprehensive approach to education. The COE is committed to regularly publishing research and white papers to bolster the adoption of these transformative practices in educational institutions.

In line with its commitment to advancing these practices, S-VYASA University, a distinguished higher education institution in Bengaluru, India, has long been at the forefront of yoga research and education. With over 900 research papers published in esteemed journals such as The International Journal of Yoga and the Indian Journal of Traditional Knowledge, S-VYASA's expertise is widely recognised and profound.

In a similar vein of innovation, Tantalum Academy stands out for its pioneering efforts in nurturing social, emotional and business skills in students and professionals through innovative methods, including storytelling and interactive games. Their unique approach

incorporates custom-built games, reflection, peer feedback, and assessments, rendering soft skills development both measurable and actionable through concepts like Visually Measurable Behaviours (VMB®) and Visually Applied Actions (VAA).

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), depression is one of the leading causes of illness and disability among adolescents and young adults, with an estimated 20% of adolescents experiencing mental health conditions like anxiety and stress at any given time. The integration of yoga and soft skills into the curriculum emerges as a beacon of hope. This initiative promises to address these pressing challenges, fostering mental well-being among students. Furthermore, as the demand for soft skills by employers continues to surge, these courses will prepare students for triumphant

professional lives, potentially impacting thousands of students positively.

This initiative not only marks a significant stride towards an integrated educational approach but also symbolises a new era of learning where traditional knowledge and modern skills coexist harmoniously, promising a brighter, more balanced future for students across India. Find out more on https://tantalumacademy.com/ and

https://www.digivyasa.org/.

